Sequoia’s chocolate fountain. Photograph courtesy of Sequoia.

6 Brunch Spots Around DC to Build Your Own Drinks and Dishes

Liven up brunch with these DIY offerings

Contents
  1. Ala
  2. Alhambra
  3. China Chilcano
  4. Old Hickory Steakhouse
  5. Sequoia
  6. Stable

Ala

1320 19th St., NW

Photograph by Fun Food Group.

Bottomless brunch at this Dupont Levantine restaurant includes an eye-catching make-your-own-mimosa bar stocked with a rainbow of fresh juices—including watermelon and pineapple—plus aromatic syrups (think honey-­jasmine and elderflower) and fresh fruits and berries.

 

Alhambra

923 Black Lives Matter Plaza, NW

Photograph courtesy of The St. Regis hotel.

At this Mediterranean dining room at downtown DC’s St. Regis hotel, a Bloody Mary cart rolls right to your table, so you can create your own cocktail with garnishes ga­lore—olives, shrimp, fresh herbs, jalapeños—and choice of spirit.

 

China Chilcano

418 Seventh St., NW

Photograph by Rey Lopez.

Build your own bao at José Andrés’s colorful homage to Japanese-and-­Chinese-influenced Peruvian cuisine. Ease open the puffy buns to slip in Chinese barbecue pork belly and flavorful accoutrements: pickled turnip, tamarind hoisin, and fiery rocoto-pepper sauce.

 

Old Hickory Steakhouse

201 Waterfront St., Oxon Hill

Photograph courtesy of Old Hickory Steakhouse.

This National Harbor steakhouse serves up a sprawling pancake platter for the table, letting you customize your own flapjacks with vanilla whipped cream, Nutella, fig jam, warm chocolate sauce, and maple syrup.

 

Sequoia

3000 K St., NW

Photograph courtesy of Sequoia.

The Sunday brunch buffet at this Georgetown waterfront fixture features more than a dozen stations, including a Wonka-worthy chocolate fountain surrounded by dunkable ladyfingers, meringues, beignets, and marshmallows.

 

Stable

1324 H St., NE

Photograph courtesy of Stable.

Gather a group of four to 12 and head to this Swiss spot to melt slabs of raclette cheese on a tabletop griddle, then slather it over new potatoes, crusty bread, and a panoply of pickles.

This article appears in the October 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

Nevin Martell
Parenting writer

Nevin Martell is a parenting, food, and travel writer whose work has appeared in the Washington Post, New York Times, Saveur, Men’s Journal, Fortune, Travel + Leisure, Runner’s World, and many other publications. He is author of eight books, including It’s So Good: 100 Real Food Recipes for Kids, Red Truck Bakery Cookbook: Gold-Standard Recipes from America’s Favorite Rural Bakery, and the small-press smash Looking for Calvin and Hobbes: The Unconventional Story of Bill Watterson and His Revolutionary Comic Strip. When he isn’t working, he loves spending time with his wife and their six-year-old son, who already runs faster than he does.

