Weddings

This Wedding’s Theme Paired Modern Farmhouse Decor with Chinese Traditions

The celebration included three dresses for the bride.

Written by
| Published on
Photographs by Corrin Jasinski

Phoebe, a clinical guidelines specialist, and Lee, a principal product support engineer—both from Virginia—met on Coffee Meets Bagel. 

On their first date, they bonded over a shared list of bucket list travel destinations, and the surprise to them both that their pets—his dog and her cat—shared the name “Oreo.” They talked and sipped bubble tea until after the cafe closed. Five years later, Lee proposed at a vineyard. 

Phoebe says her favorite detail of the August wedding day was the blending of the Eastern and Western cultures—nods to Chinese culture were sprinkled throughout, including the Chinese symbol for “double happiness” on programs, menu cards, signs, and more; and a traditional Chinese lion dance—for a “modern Asian wedding feel.” Lee’s favorite part was the traditional tea ceremony the day before, which he says was intimate and allowed the pair to pay respects to their parents and family. 

The wisteria and light gray color scheme complemented the “modern farmhouse” vibe. Favors included Byrd’s Famous cookies and—in the spirit of their first date—bubble tea. 

 

The Details

Photographer: Corrin Jasinski | Venue: Fleetwood Farm Winery | Planning and design: Linda Ha EventsFlorist: The Pink Poppy | Invitations: Minted | Catering: Main Event Caterers | Cake: Jisoo Cake and Design | Hairstylist: Sasha Styles | Makeup Artist: Suh Real Make Up | Bride’s attire: Stella York from The Bridal Room (ceremony);  East Meets Dress (traditional Chinese cheongsam);  Justin Alexander from St. Anthony’s BridalGroom’s attire: Suitability of McLeanBridesmaids’ attire: Kennedy Blue and AzazieGroomsmen’s attire: The Black TuxMusic: DJ Chizzau | Videographer: Olea Films (see their highlights film here) | Photo booth: Funtastic Photobooth | Decor: Blissful Design and DecorPet handler: Furever & Fur Always | Napkins: For Your Party | Napkin illustration: Simply Marie Design via EtsyVow books and venue illustration: Julie Ha DesignCustom neon sign: Brite Lite TribeTable runners: Ling’s Moment | Bubble tea: Gong Cha Eden Center | Chinese lion dance: Choy Wun Lions

 

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

