50 Ways to Do Brunch Around DC

Contents
- Need A New Brunch Spot? Here Are the 29 Best Brunches in the DC Area
- Sashay Your Way to These Drag Brunches Around DC
- Get Your Pastry Fix at These Local Bakeries and Cafes
- 3 Families Operating Classic DC Area Diners
- Brunchers Behaving Badly: Rowdy Crowds, Lousy Tips, and Angry Bartenders
- 6 Brunch Spots Around DC to Build Your Own Drinks and Dishes
Need A New Brunch Spot? Here Are the 29 Best Brunches in the DC Area
Fluffy pancakes, perfect omelets, and hangover-soothing breakfast sandwiches.
Back to Top
Sashay Your Way to These Drag Brunches Around DC
Looking for a party? Check out a drag brunch.
Get Your Pastry Fix at These Local Bakeries and Cafes
Our favorite places to pick up morning treats.
Back to Top
3 Families Operating Classic DC Area Diners
Meet the families behind some of Washington’s most beloved greasy spoons
Back to Top
Brunchers Behaving Badly: Rowdy Crowds, Lousy Tips, and Angry Bartenders
Servers share horror stories from mimosa-soaked mornings.
Back to Top
6 Brunch Spots Around DC to Build Your Own Drinks and Dishes
Liven up brunch with these DIY offerings.
Illustrations by Connie Zheng.
This article appears in the October 2023 issue of Washingtonian.