An Intimate Wedding at the Ritz-Carlton Georgetown

Elise and Zach, two foreign service officers from Charlotte and San Francisco respectively, met in a Krav Maga gym in Fells Church. One day they were paired up, and they say, one swift punch to Zach’s face by Elise made an impression. Five and a half years later, Zach proposed on a hike while the pair were visiting his family in California. (As an added surprise, Zach had flown Elise’s family from Wisconsin to meet them at the bottom of the hike. “It was the happiest weekend!” says Elise.)

They designed their June wedding at the Ritz-Carlton Georgetown around the intimate, 85-person guest count, taking inspiration from dinner parties they love to throw. “We wanted everyone who came in from near and far to feel like they were sitting at a cozy family meal with the bride and groom,” says planner Anne Kelley. “We brought in long farmhouse tables and the couple hand-wrote personal notes for each guest, greeting them at their seats.”

Details of the big day included a sage green and light gray color scheme, a choreographed first dance, and a three-tiered cake that included layers of funfetti cake with funfetti frosting, and biscoff cake with espresso frosting.

See the details of the wedding day below.

The Details

Photographer: Danielle Real Photography | Venue: The Ritz-Carlton Georgetown | Planning and design: Anne Kelley Events | Florist: Love Blooms | Invitations: CoppiaCreativa | Cake: Buttercream Bakeshop | Hair and makeup: Georgetown Bride | Bride’s attire: Mikaela from Ellie’s Bridal | Groom’s attire: Suitsupply | Bridesmaids’ attire: David’s Bridal | Groomsmen’s attire: Suitsupply | Music: Cherry Blossom Strings; MyDeejay | Rentals: Something Vintage; Select Event Group

