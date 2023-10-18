Interactive Winter Lantern Festival Comes to DC Area This November

The Winter Lantern Festival is heading again to Tysons, Virginia, this season. The event is based on the traditions of Chinese festivals, featuring elaborate silk lanterns shaped into colorful creatures large and small. This year’s display promises to showcase more than 1,000 handmade lanterns. The experience is billed as kid-friendly and interactive, with glowing swings and see-saws and a bounce house. The attraction is estimated to take one hour to walk through, and refreshments will be available on-site.

The luminescent fixtures will light up Lerner Town Square in Tysons from November 24 through February 18, 2024, with tickets available to purchase starting October 25. Tickets start at $15.99 for children and $21.99 for adults. The show has sold out in New York in previous years; fans can sign up for a ticket waitlist now.

The Winter Lantern Festival began as an immersive light exhibition in New York City; last December it came to the DMV for the first time for the 2023 Lunar New Year. This winter, the festival is appearing in Atlanta and New Jersey as well as New York and Tysons. The festival is partnered with entertainment discovery platform Fever, the company that has brought to the area immersive events such as Van Gogh and Dinos Alive, and the upcoming “Titanic: The Exhibition.”