PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in September

10

Where: 3255 Prospect St., NW #2

How much: $3,250,000

This recently-built contemporary-style condo in the Georgetown neighborhood comes with two bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, high ceilings, oversized windows and doors, and a private garden across 2,135 square feet.

9

Where: 7409 Helmsdale Rd., Bethesda

How much: $3,339,000

This 7,968 square foot Craftsman-style home has seven bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms, an elevator, five fireplaces, a golf simulator room, and multiple gyms across four floors. There’s also a porch, a rear patio and garden, and enough parking spaces for seven vehicles.

8

Where: 1016 Founders Ridge Ln., McLean

How much: $3,625,000

This traditional-style estate spreads across 10,064 square feet and comes with six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and three half-baths. The home also has a 20-foot-high-ceiling foyer, three fireplaces, a library, a sunroom, and an exercise room. Outside, there’s a wraparound deck, a backyard and a side yard, and a three-car garage.

7

Where: 4439 Cathedral Ave., NW

How much: $4,000,000

This 1920s Colonial-style abode in the Wesley Heights neighborhood has been fully renovated, and comes with seven bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. The 6,611 square foot home also has a library, a recreation room, an exercise room, a private patio, a garden, and a two-car garage.

6

Where: 22488 Madison Hill Pl., Leesburg

How much: $4,000,000

This 7,656 square foot French-style estate resides on three acres and has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, five fireplaces, a bourbon tasting room, a craft room, and a billiard room. There’s also a pool and a pavilion with a built-in BBQ grill.

5

Where: 2823 Q St., NW

How much: $5,000,000

Built in 1900, this Georgetown French-style townhouse has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and two half-baths. The 4,529 square foot home also has high ceilings, tall windows, a private terrace, a walled garden, and a garage.

4

Where: 1619 31st St., NW

How much: $5,575,000

This renovated Georgetown Colonial has six bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, and a library across 4,095 feet. The property also comes with a courtyard entrance, a garage, gardens, and a backyard patio with a pergola, pool, and built-in grill.

3

Where: 6105 Kennedy Dr., Chevy Chase

How much: $6,879,000

Recently built, this 7,360 square foot, transitional-style home has seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, two half-baths, four fireplaces, a large private backyard, and enough parking for 14 vehicles.

2

Where: 4833 Rockwood Pkwy., NW

How much: $7,300,000

This gated Spring Valley colonial estate has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, two half-baths, 7,800 square feet, three fireplaces, a library, a home theater, a wine cellar, and a private guest suite across four levels. Also on the property: a two car-garage and a large rear terrace with a 36-foot-long swimming pool, outdoor grill, and gazebo.

1

Where: 3301 Fessenden St., NW

How much: $9,500,000

This sprawling Forest Hills Italian Renaissance-style mansion, known as Palazzo della Felicita, takes the prize as the month’s most expensive sale. It stretches across 17,631 square feet on almost half an acre, and has 11 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and five half-baths. The home comes with a two-story foyer, a two-story great room, a dual staircase, an elevator, and eight fireplaces. On the lower level, there’s a game room, a recreation room, a wine cellar, a home theater, an exercise room, a game room, and a spa with a hot tub, sauna, and massage room. Outside, you’ll find an eight-car garage, a rooftop terrace, an outdoor kitchen, a pergola, a pool, and a two-bedroom guest house.

