Luxury and detailed quality surround every step of this superb property. Upon entering through the gates, you will be welcomed by a private tree lined paver stone driveway and magnificent grounds which lead you to this beautiful property which is set back on nearly 5 ½ acres. Grounds include tennis court, imported stone fountains, sculptures, iron gates, a pond and walkways lined with boxwoods and rose bushes. You will truly feel as if you have escaped to your private retreat when you arrive.
The elegant interior features the highest quality of craftsmanship and finishes including extensive molding and trim, millwork, checkered flooring, and custom lighting. The floor plan is thoughtfully laid out and offers spaces for formal and casual celebrations. The manor house offers 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms and six fireplaces.
The 5-car garage features a gym and full bathroom on the upper level. The separate guest house has a full kitchen, full bath and loft with a second full bath upstairs.
Minutes from Tyson Corner, Great Falls Park, Dulles Toll Road, I-495, I-66, and Leesburg Pike. This bespoke sanctuary is a short commute to DC, IAD and DCA.
Address: 9324 Georgetown Pike, Great Falls, VA 22066
