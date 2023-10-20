6 Dog-Friendly Halloween Celebrations Around DC

The Halloween season will bring scary screenings, creepy parties, and haunted attractions. But what about our four-legged residents? We’ve compiled a list of local events you and your pooch can enjoy this fall. (Spoiler: You’re about to become familiar with the term “Howl-O-Ween.”)

1. Spooky Pooch Howl-O-Ween Celebration

Hillwood Estate | October 21

The top dog at this canine costume contest in Hillwood Estate’s garden will win its humans a family membership to Hillwood. Sip on a Spooky Pooch cocktail, grab dog treats, and explore the estate’s sprawling grounds, including its memorial dog cemetery. The event is 4 to 6 PM, with tickets available for $5–$13.

2. Fairmont Georgetown’s 12th annual Howl-O-Ween

Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown | October 26

Get your pup pampered at Fairmont Georgetown’s annual Howl-O-Ween event, where dogs are welcome to Doggie Dinners, Puptails, and peanut butter biscuits from the hotel’s pastry team. Dogs in costumes can compete for prizes like overnight stays and dinners. Human attendees of the free event can enjoy themed cocktails and the company of several sweet dogs, including Fairmont’s canine ambassador Georgie, a yellow lab. Festivities begin at 6 PM.

3. Howl-O-Ween Extravaganza

Bark Social Bethesda | October 27

Find drag queens, dancing, and dressed-up dogs at this Halloween party. Dogs and their humans can participate in a costume contest and get dancing to a live DJ set. The event runs from 7:30 to 11 PM on Bark Social’s covered patio. Tickets start at $20 for people, and all attending dogs must be registered with Bark Social and hold a membership or day pass.

4. Howl-O-Ween Canine Costume Garden Soirée

The Commentary Social House | October 29

Dogs are the stars of the day in the costume contest at the Commentary Social House in Arlington. Dogs are invited to don their best costumes, fill up on doggie dishes, and get their portraits taken at the social house’s new patio. The event happens from 12 to 2 PM. Admission is free, but pup portraits are available for a fee.

5. Howl-ween: Halloween Dog Happy Hour

Wunder Garten | October 29

Wunder Garten hosts a Halloween happy hour with a dog-friendly spin, complete with a costume contest, raffle, drinks, and treats. The spooky proceedings—which happen from 12 to 3 PM—are part of Wunder Garten’s 13 Nights of Halloween programming.

6. Old Town Doggie Trick-or-Treat

Old Town Alexandria | October 29

See fabulously dressed furry friends take over the streets as they trick-or-treat around Old Town businesses from 1 to 5 PM. Participating pups can pick up a goodie bag and map at pet supply store the Dog Park before beginning their journey to free treats.