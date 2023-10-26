This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions. Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below. Buy a Single Issue

FEATURES

Proposal Madness

Elaborate ruses. Ballooning budgets. Engagement planners. Driven by a desire to impress on social media, popping the question is becoming a shock-and-awe spectacle. By Daniella Byck and Mimi Montgomery.

The Great Beagle Rescue

A year after 4,000 dogs were saved from a Virginia research facility, many are thriving­–and so are their adoptive parents. By Andrew Beaujon and Daniella Byck.

Burgundy, Gold, and Black

A half century ago, a local group of women worked to desegregate the Washington NFL team’s cheerleading squad. Their story has largely been overlooked–until now. By Luke Mullins.

Care Package

Amid the trappings of a luxury resort, the Greenbrier executive health exam offers a costly–and controversial–way to detect problems. Our anxious writer checked in for a checkup. By Sylvie McNamara.

Top Doctors 2023

More than 2,000 of the region’s best physicians, chosen by their peers. Did your doctor make the list? By Washingtonian Staff.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Hot Sauce: A Washington chef tries McDonald’s new “mambo” sauce. By Jessica Sidman.

Wait, Isn’t That Texas?: Comically inaccurate DC guidebooks are for sale. By Jessica Sidman.

What Will Doolittle Do?: Nats star Sean Doolittle is retiring, but he’s not leaving town. By Luke Mullins.

WHERE & WHEN

Things to Do: Our 10 picks for the month in culture. By Pat Padua.

IQ

Female Agency: A book explores how women have long been an essential part of the CIA. By Sylvie McNamara.

DC’s Death Chair: The creepy old device has been in storage for years. With a new DC Archives building in the works, could that change? By Rob Brunner.

LIFE, HEALTH & TRAVEL

Deck the Halls: Nearby hotels that go all out for Christmas with elaborate decor and holiday fun. By Daniella Byck and Amy Moeller.

For the Record: Spend a day sifting through new and used albums at these shops to build your vinyl collection. By Pat Padua.

Past Time: New vintage-inspired watches offer timeless appeal. By Amy Moeller.

TASTE

Feel-Good Food: Cozy up with our critic’s 12 favorite fall dishes. By Ann Limpert.

Set the Alarm for Midnight!: How to land a white-hot table in the age of Resy. By Jessica Sidman.

Off the Eaten Path: Plan travel around food? Book a trip with a chef. By Nevin Martell.

Consider the Oyster Can: Highlights from the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum’s collection. By Nevin Martell.

HOME

Going Glam: These are no ordinary closets. Three local projects go full luxury. By Mimi Montgomery.

The Briefing: Georgetown: Grab drinks, have dinner, or take in some local history at these new offerings in the Northwest DC enclave. By Ike Allen, Malcolm Ferguson, and Amy Moeller.

Off the Market: The nuts and bolts of some of Washington’s most expensive residential transactions. By Washingtonian Staff.

FIRST PERSON

Racial-equality advocate Adjoa B. Asamoah on a childhood trip that shaped her. By Damare Baker.