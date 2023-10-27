3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

We love these DC-area homes for sale this week:

An H Street penthouse

Where: 1350 Maryland Ave., #505, NE

Price: $384,900

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit has 581 square feet of living space and hardwood floors. There are updated appliances, in-unit laundry, and a walk-in shower. Plus, its numerous windows offer views of the H Street Corridor.

An Arlington condo

Where: 2220 Fairfax Dr., #507, Arlington

Price: $625,000

This 1,161-square-foot condo has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and the primary suite includes a whirlpool tub and walk-in closet. Other perks: a gas fireplace, a “mini view” of the Washington Monument, and an assigned parking space.

A six-bedroom in Bethesda

Where: 6003 Bradley Blvd., Bethesda

Price: $2,990,000

Inside this 6,480-square-foot home you’ll find 10-foot ceilings, an open-concept layout, and luxurious details. Among its six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms is the primary suite, which has a smart shower and heated floors in the bathroom and a sizeable walk-in closet. The lowest level is equipped for entertaining with a wet bar and pool table.