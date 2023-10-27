News & Politics

Dan About Town: The Best of Bashes, Balls, and Benefits This Past September and October

Party photographer Dan Swartz’s monthly roundup.

CNN’s Dana Bash, actor Jennifer Garner, and Politico’s Eugene Daniels.
September 11

Monday Night Football celebration at NCTA headquarters

Former NFL player Ken Harvey, NFL executive Brendon Plack, Disney’s Susan Fox, former NFL player John Booty, and NCTA’s Cliff Riccio.

 

September 12

Martin’s Tavern 90th-anniversary VIP reception

Brian Baker, NTB Group’s Nancy Taylor Bubes, and Pete Snyder of Disruptor Capital.
DC mayor Muriel Bowser, Martin’s Tavern owner Billy Martin, Gina Martin, and DC Council member Brooke Pinto
Martin’s Tavern general manager Luis Valle and the Financial Technology Association’s Penny Lee.

 

September 13

The President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities dinner at the National Gallery of Art

Assistant to the President and domestic-policy adviser Neera Tanden, Katie McGrath of Bad Robot Productions, and White House social secretary Carlos Elizondo.
Senator Susan Collins and Tsione Wolde-Michael, executive director of the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities.

 

September 14

Blue Star Families reception at Dog Tag Bakery

Heidi Andersen and Hannah Roos of Nextdoor, US Small Business Administration administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, and the Obama Foundation’s Tina Tchen.
Blue Star Families CEO Kathy Roth-Douquet, Craigslist founder Craig Newmark, Representative Nancy Mace, and Code/+/Trust CEO Patrick Bryant.
Journalist Kara Swisher and APCO Worldwide’s Dan Meyers.

 

September 19

Petrossian Caviar’s 100th-anniversary celebration at the Inn at Little Washington

Alexandre Petrossian, Inn at Little Washington owner Patrick O’Connell, philanthropist Catherine Reynolds, and the American Academy of Achievement’s Wayne Reynolds.

 

September 27

March on Washington 2023 awards gala at Dock 5

Monument Advocacy’s Larry Duncan, Senator Raphael Warnock, and Invariant’s Nicole Venable.
Ashley Sharpton and the Washington Post’s Jonathan Capehart.
The March on Washington Film Festival’s Robert Raben, Sanders Adu of Wells Fargo, Michael Collins of Starbucks, and Walmart’s Phillip Wallace.

 

October 2

The U.S. Dream Academy’s 25th-anniversary “Power of a Dream” celebration at Museum of the Bible

 

Actor and singer Jennifer Holliday with U.S. Dream Academy founder and CEO Wintley Phipps and executive director Diane Wallace Booker.
Makeup artist Derrick Rutledge and entrepreneur Withney Simon.

This article appears in the October 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

