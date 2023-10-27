MAP: Marine Corps Marathon Road Closures on Sunday

This Sunday, thousands prepare to trade out their Halloween costumes for running gear as the Marine Corps Marathon returns to DC. The race, nicknamed “The People’s Marathon” for its lack of prize money and openness to beginners, will follow a scenic course through DC and Arlington. Runners will pass by monuments, memorials, and many road closure signs on their route.

Expect several streets throughout the city to be closed to parking and traffic Sunday morning through early afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. See below for a map and list of road closures in DC. (Virginia drivers: Check the marathon’s full list to see road closures affecting Virginia as well.)

All closures are for Sunday, October 29.

Streets that will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 2 AM to 2 PM:

Seventh St. from Constitution Ave., NW to Independence Ave., SW

14th St. from Constitution Ave., NW to Independence Ave., SW

M St. from Canal Rd. to Wisconsin Ave., NW

Canal Rd. from Arizona Ave. to Foxhall Rd., NW

Wisconsin Ave. from Wisconsin Ave. to K St., NW

K St. from 27th St. to Wisconsin Ave., NW

Madison Dr. from Third St. to 15th St., NW

Jefferson Dr. from Third St. to 15th St., SW

Independence Ave. from 23rd St. to 12th St., SW

Streets that will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 6 AM to 2 PM:

Seventh St. from Constitution Ave., NW to Independence Ave., SW

14th St. from Constitution Ave., NW to Independence Ave., SW

M St. from Canal Rd. to Wisconsin Ave., NW

Canal Rd. from Arizona Ave. to Foxhall Rd., NW

Wisconsin Ave. from M St. to K St., NW

K St. from 27th St. to Wisconsin Ave., NW

Madison Dr. from Third St. to 15th St., NW

Jefferson Dr. from Third St. to 15th St., SW

Independence Ave. from 23rd St. to 12th St., SW

Rock Creek Pkwy. from Calvert St. to Ohio Dr., NW

14th St. from Independence Ave. to the 14th St. Bridge, SW

HOV lanes of the 14th St. Bridge

Key Bridge

Memorial Bridge