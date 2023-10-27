Our Events

Photos From Washingtonian’s 2023 Most Powerful Women Reception

Guests gathered at the Larz Anderson House to celebrate the honorees.

Guests gathered at the at Larz Anderson House on Tuesday, October 24 to honor the women who made it to Washingtonian’s 2023 Most Powerful Women list. The list was featured in the October 2023 issue of the magazine, and honored the women who are making an impact in the DMV area and shaping business, the arts, government, media, and more. Cathy Merrill, CEO & President of Washingtonian, gave welcome remarks to the crowd and invited Kevin Smithson, Managing Partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, and Maryam Mujica, Head of Public Policy at Booking Holdings to share their thoughts.

A special thank you to our presenting level sponsor PwC for making the event possible, and to Booking Holdings and Alibaba for their support.

Thank you to our partners: Breakthru Beverage Group, Franky J, Larz Anderson House, MJ Valet, Posh and Luxe, Ridgewells Catering, Trebella Events, and Washington Talent Agency.

Photos by Daniel Swartz, Magdalena Papaioannou, and Ty Akimoto 

 

Colleen Niese, Kevin Smithson, and Kyle Schoppmann
5 women smiling for a photo
Sherri Dalphonse, Maryam Mujica, Lara Tennyson, Kate Bennett, and Susan Farkas
Two women smiling for a photo
Anita Jenkins and Jeanelle Johnson
3 Women close together smiling at the camera
Cathy Merrill, Heather Podesta, and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
4 women in a group smiling for the camera
Sarah Rosen Wartell, Janet Murguía, Adrea Turner, and Anna Gomez
Sofa with pillows and coffee table
Posh and Luxe provided gorgeous furniture for our lounges
Guests got to enjoy the beautiful florals from Trebella Events and fun drinks courtesy of Breakthru Beverage Group
2 women smiling at the camera
Yemisi Egbewole and Erica Loewe
2 women in front of a step and repeat smiling at the camera
Bonnie Krenz and US Representative Abigail Spanberger
President and CEO of Washingtonian, Cathy Merrill, on stage
Guests listening to remarks in the beautiful garden of the Anderson House
Small square appetizers
Ridgewells provided delicious bites for attendees
Mercy Du Beehler and Susannah Savage
Kyla Ellis and Chiquita Brooks-LaSure enjoying the Booking Holdings lounge
Thalia White and Anna Blackburne-Rigsby

