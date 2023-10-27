Photos From Washingtonian’s 2023 Most Powerful Women Reception

Guests gathered at the at Larz Anderson House on Tuesday, October 24 to honor the women who made it to Washingtonian’s 2023 Most Powerful Women list. The list was featured in the October 2023 issue of the magazine, and honored the women who are making an impact in the DMV area and shaping business, the arts, government, media, and more. Cathy Merrill, CEO & President of Washingtonian, gave welcome remarks to the crowd and invited Kevin Smithson, Managing Partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, and Maryam Mujica, Head of Public Policy at Booking Holdings to share their thoughts.

A special thank you to our presenting level sponsor PwC for making the event possible, and to Booking Holdings and Alibaba for their support.

Thank you to our partners: Breakthru Beverage Group, Franky J, Larz Anderson House, MJ Valet, Posh and Luxe, Ridgewells Catering, Trebella Events, and Washington Talent Agency.

Photos by Daniel Swartz, Magdalena Papaioannou, and Ty Akimoto