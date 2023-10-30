These Embassies Will Welcome Trick-or-Treaters This Halloween

The tradition of trick-or-treating along Embassy Row has faded over recent years, but a handful of embassies still will hand out treats for costumed visitors during the day on Tuesday. While some embassies that have participated in the past aren’t on this year’s list–Canada, Japan, United Kingdom, and Australia among them—these embassies will be open for trick-or-treating:

Greek Embassy

2217 Massachusetts Ave., NW | Until 1 PM.

Portuguese Embassy

2012 Massachusetts Ave., NWn | Until 3:30 PM.

Embassy of Lesotho

2511 Massachusetts Ave., NW | Until 4:30 PM.

Slovenian Embassy

2410 California St., NW | Until 5 PM.

Indonesian Embassy

2020 Massachusetts Ave., NW | Until 5 PM.

We will update this list if we get further confirmations.

Those willing to risk being turned away can join ThingstodoDC.com’s tour along Embassy Row, where a large crew of costumed adults explore Massachusetts Avenue looking for candy and guided tours of embassies and ambassador homes. The group starts their walk at 6:30 PM, after business hours, but event hosts say they’ve secured tours of five to six buildings in past years. Tickets to join the group start at $40.