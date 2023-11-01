

Halloween may technically be over now, but you can hang on to that sweet, fleeting spooky feeling as long as possible with this collection of last night’s Halloween costumes from big names across the District.

Jill Biden didn’t dress her cat Willow up in costume, she dressed herself up in a Willow costume!

Dr. Jill Biden dressed up like her cat Willow for Halloween at the White House https://t.co/1GEimLIYlS pic.twitter.com/W1GmgNIvRK — Kaiser@Celebitchy (@KaiseratCB) November 1, 2023

But what’s the real Fetterman wearing?

Today in the Senate pic.twitter.com/czAdeWzGTR — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 31, 2023

A 90-Day Fiancé costume, apparently.

Halloween 2023 🎃 pic.twitter.com/HDZv4IWOnI — Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) October 31, 2023

The Capitals get creative.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington Capitals (@capitals)

And since the Caps weren’t using them, City Council Chairman Phil Mendelson tried one of their jerseys on.

Have a safe and happy Halloween! 🎃 Hope you enjoy IT! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/s9JZg7kcZO — Phil Mendelson (@ChmnMendelson) October 31, 2023

Who knew Romney was a Swiftie?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mitt Romney (@mittromney)

Howl-o-ween at the Hart Building, with a doggy fashion show!

Dogs dressed in costume participate in the “BiPAWtisan Howloween” dog parade in the Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 🇺🇸. Dogs belonging to lawmakers, staffers and journalists attended the parade, which was started by U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) in 2017. pic.twitter.com/csQtDKv7V1 — Valérie 🇺🇸🚀👽🪐⭐️🍀Apollo 11 NASA 🇩🇪🇩🇪🇩🇰 (@Valrie892124802) November 1, 2023

You know there had to be at least one Barbie on this list, and Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis George delivered.

Great to see @Janeese4DC bring her absolute A Game to the Sherman Circle Spooktacular this afternoon, but I think she may have been banking on cooler weather 😅 pic.twitter.com/vxohGOHyQx — Aman George (@AmanTGeorge) October 29, 2023

Some DC folks joked on Twitter that they “hate Halloween in DC” because all the costumes are so niche.

I hate Halloween in DC. What do you mean you’re the Deported Pandas? pic.twitter.com/cwtm4KEZaZ — Marjorie Daily (@marj_daily) November 1, 2023

I hate Halloween in DC — what do you mean you’re Mitch McConnell freezing up at a press conference? pic.twitter.com/zz08jmHNRY — Christopher Hale (@chrisjollyhale) October 31, 2023