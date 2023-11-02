This 1-bedroom/1-bath apartment in the prestigious Watergate South offers an unparalleled blend of history, luxury, and convenience.
From the moment you step inside, you’ll be greeted by wide plank oak floors throughout, custom solid wood doors, and designer lighting. This condo has recently undergone a complete renovation, transforming it into a masterpiece of contemporary living. Every inch of this unit exudes quality and sophistication. From the top-of-the-line Bertazzoni and Fisher Paykel built-in appliances in the chef’s kitchen to the custom waterfall quartzite countertops, no detail has been overlooked.
The large bedroom is outfitted with two custom closets, including a walk-in, and has enough space for a work-from-home area.
The bathroom is a true oasis with Kohler fixtures, a custom marble vanity, and a glass-enclosed shower featuring multiple body sprays. A spacious and private balcony completes this beautiful apartment! Nestled in Foggy Bottom, Watergate South is situated at the foot of the Kennedy Center and is just a couple of blocks from the Georgetown Waterfront, Foggy Bottom Metro, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, and a myriad of downtown shops and restaurants. An assigned garage parking space and storage unit convey.
Address: 700 New Hampshire Ave NW, Unit 1212, Washington, DC 20037
Contact:
Marin Hagen & Sylvia Bergstrom
marin@cbreatly.com
(202) 257-2339