Rescheduled Adams Morgan PorchFest Is Happening This Weekend

After an October rain cancellation, Adams Morgan PorchFest will return on Saturday, November 4, with over 70 musical acts. The performances will run from 2 to 6 PM across some 20 porches, patios, and parks in the neighborhood, as well as along a section of 18th Street, Northwest, which will be pedestrian-only. More room for dancing!

The festival, hosted by the Adams Morgan Partnership Business Improvement District, is free as always, and you can also grab a free wristband to get discounts at participating businesses. Check in either at the Plaza Main Stage (in front of Truist Bank) or at 2424 18th St., NW. Specials include $5 beers at Town Tavern and a $9.99 margarita-and-pupusa combo at El Tamarindo. A few spots will offer beverages to go: look for punch pouches from Casa Kantuta, frozen margaritas and Topo Chico Hard Seltzers from Johnny Pistolas, and $10 cocktails from Shibuya Eatery and Death Punch Bar.

The event will have two main stages this year—Aetna Stage at 2421 18th St., NW and Plaza Stage at 1801 Adams Mill Rd., NW—featuring artists like funk R&B group The Experience Band & Show and alt-pop artist Ari Voxx. The full schedule, as well as the digital map of the event, is available here.

You can sign up for one of the last few volunteer shifts here. Volunteers will receive a free t-shirt, PorchFest swag, and complimentary food and beverages.