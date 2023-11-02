Things to Do

Rescheduled Adams Morgan PorchFest Is Happening This Weekend

Over 70 bands will take over the neighborhood, and there are lots of food and drink specials.

A crowd watches on as a fashionable drummer steals the show at the Spring PorchFest earlier this year. Photograph courtesy of Adams Morgan Partnership Business Improvement District.

After an October rain cancellation, Adams Morgan PorchFest will return on Saturday, November 4, with over 70 musical acts. The performances will run from 2 to 6 PM across some 20 porches, patios, and parks in the neighborhood, as well as along a section of 18th Street, Northwest, which will be pedestrian-only. More room for dancing!

Enjoying the music at the first spring Adams Morgan PorchFest earlier this year. Photograph courtesy of AMPBID.

The festival, hosted by the Adams Morgan Partnership Business Improvement District, is free as always, and you can also grab a free wristband to get discounts at participating businesses. Check in either at the Plaza Main Stage (in front of Truist Bank) or at 2424 18th St., NW. Specials include $5 beers at Town Tavern and a $9.99 margarita-and-pupusa combo at El Tamarindo. A few spots will offer beverages to go: look for punch pouches from Casa Kantuta, frozen margaritas and Topo Chico Hard Seltzers from Johnny Pistolas, and $10 cocktails from Shibuya Eatery and Death Punch Bar.

The event will have two main stages this year—Aetna Stage at 2421 18th St., NW and Plaza Stage at 1801 Adams Mill Rd., NW—featuring artists like funk R&B group The Experience Band & Show and alt-pop artist Ari Voxx. The full schedule, as well as the digital map of the event, is available here.

You can sign up for one of the last few volunteer shifts here. Volunteers will receive a free t-shirt, PorchFest swag, and complimentary food and beverages.

