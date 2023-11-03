The congressman was widely criticized for pulling a fire alarm—supposedly due to confusion about opening a door.
Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This November
A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation
About Guest List
Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month.
Frédéric Yonnet
A local harmonica player, he can be heard in the film Killers of the Flower Moon.
Nancy Hulkower and Joan Vassos
ABC’s Golden Bachelor featured two contestants from our area (Alexandria and Rockville).
Bob Boilen
The musician and journalist who co-created the Tiny Desk concert series has retired from NPR.
Ian Bassin
DC’s newest MacArthur “genius” runs the organization Protect Democracy.
Laphonza Butler
The ex-head of EMILYs List is now filling Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat.
Disinvited! Jamaal Bowman
The congressman was widely criticized for pulling a fire alarm—supposedly due to confusion about opening a door.
Photographs of Hulkower and Vassos by ABC/Ricky Middlesworth.
Photograph of Butler by Sipa USA/Alamy Live News.
Photographs of other Guest List photos courtesy of subjects.
This article appears in the November 2023 issue of Washingtonian.
