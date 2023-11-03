Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This November

About Guest List Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month. More from Guest List



Frédéric Yonnet

A local harmonica player, he can be heard in the film Killers of the Flower Moon.

Nancy Hulkower and Joan Vassos

ABC’s Golden Bachelor featured two contestants from our area (Alexandria and Rockville).

Bob Boilen

The musician and journalist who co-­created the Tiny Desk concert series has retired from NPR.

Ian Bassin

DC’s newest MacArthur “genius” runs the organization Protect Democracy.

Laphonza Butler

The ex-head of EMILYs List is now filling Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat.

Disinvited! Jamaal Bowman

The congressman was widely criticized for pulling a fire alarm—supposedly due to confusion about opening a door.

Photographs of Hulkower and Vassos by ABC/Ricky Middlesworth.

Photograph of Butler by Sipa USA/Alamy Live News.

Photographs of other Guest List photos courtesy of subjects.

This article appears in the November 2023 issue of Washingtonian.