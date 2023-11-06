5 Great Travel Deals for Fall

Get away before or after the holidays with one of these five Washingtonian reader exclusives.

Keep the Sunshine Coming

Where: Pensacola Beach Resort, Pensacola Beach, FL; 850-916-9755.

What’s special: Located on Florida’s Emerald Coast, the resort sits on over 800 feet of gulf-front property with an additional 800 feet overlooking Pensacola Bay, providing guests with lots of water views. On site is Windrose, a full-service restaurant; the Tiki Bar for island cocktails by the pool; and the Salty Rose with tacos, salads, and loaded nachos. Guests can take a swim in the pool or experience what Pensacola Beach is known for—white-sand beaches and crystal-clear water. Beyond the resort, visitors can go to the National Naval Aviation Museum; take a dolphin cruise; rent paddleboards, canoes, or kayaks; go parasailing, or hit the links.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Exclusive” package includes sparkling wine, chocolate-covered strawberries, and 10 percent off the regular room rate. Stay before May 31, 2024, and get a complimentary Pensacola Beach Resort membership where guests get a 20 percent discount on all future stays. Room rates start at $249 before the discount. To book, click here.

When: For stays through May 31, 2024.

Chase the Snow

Where: Topnotch Resort, Stowe, VT; 844-332-4915.

What’s special: Set on 120 wooded acres, the resort is nestled at the foot of Mount Mansfield. It’s four miles from the charming town of Stowe, with its boutiques and restaurants, and about four miles from Stowe Mountain Resort’s slopes, which has been coined “the ski capital of the East.” There’s a complimentary shuttle from Topnotch Resort to the slopes of Stowe Mountain Resort. Topnotch’s on-site amenities include a 60-foot indoor pool, a heated outdoor pool, a spa, a fitness center with group fitness classes, indoor and outdoor tennis, two indoor pickleball courts, indoor and outdoor Jacuzzis, an equestrian center offering horseback riding as well as carriage and sleigh rides, and smore’s kits for the outdoor fire pit. On site is The Roost, a modern lobby bar and restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well as small bites, local Vermont craft beers, and small-batch-spirit cocktails. Mountain Ops Outdoor Gear, located on-property, provides rental equipment and clothing for a variety of activities.

The deal: The “Spa Getaway, a Washingtonian exclusive” package includes room rates starting at $159 mid-week and $259 weekend (up to 30 percent off), complimentary fitness classes (typically $15 a person,) and 25 percent off all spa massages and salon services. To book, click here.

When: Book by November 30 for travel by December 19.

Head to the Mountains

Where: High Peaks Resort, Lake Placid, NY; 518-523-4411.

What’s special: At High Peaks Resort, guests have a choice of several different places to stay. The main hotel on Main Street is the hallmark property, offering Adirondack-inspired rooms. For cozy rooms with balconies and lake views, book the Lake House, a mid-century modern inn on Lake Placid. The Great Room, with its large fireplace, features couches with Pendleton blankets, board games, and a pool table. Meanwhile, the Waterfront Collection is a building with guests rooms that offer views onto Mirror Lake. All resort guests enjoy a welcome glass of sparkling wine and complimentary morning and afternoon refreshments in the lobby. Dancing Bears Restaurant in the main hotel serves classic American pub fare. Other amenities include two indoor pools, a 24-hour fitness center, complimentary yoga, and, if there’s snow, complimentary snowshoes and winter trail access at Whiteface Club & Resort’s Nordic Center, four miles away.

The deal: The “Discover the Sweet Side of the Adirondacks” exclusive Washingtonian deal includes s0me goodies for guests to take home or enjoy at the hotel: locally farmed maple syrup, two High Peaks Resort mugs, maple cotton candy, and maple popcorn. Room rates start at $126. To book, click here.

When: Valid for stays through December 21.

Go West

Where: Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe, South Lake Tahoe, CA; 530-544-5400.

What’s special: Located in the heart of town, this resorts puts guests close to shopping, gaming, and dining. It’s also at the base of Heavenly Mountain Resort, so steps away from the gondola to the ski lifts. The ride provides great views of Lake Tahoe. With an average of 251 inches of snow a year, the resort offers a variety of skiing and snowboarding. In summer there are rides on the gondola, fishing, hiking, golf, the lake beach, and activities on the lake. Each of the 399 suites (starting at 510 square feet) has a separate bedroom, living room space, dining table, and wet bar. Some have a fireplace.

The deal: Book by November 30 and receive two welcome signature cocktails, a complimentary appetizer at Landshark Bar & Grill, and discounted valet parking; room rates start at $199. To book, click here.

When: Valid for stays December 20, 2023, through June 30, 2024.

Stay Close to Home

Where: Royal Sonesta Capitol Hill, 20 Massachusetts Ave., NW; 202-888-1859.

What’s special: The hotel opened on September 14 and is the first new hotel on Capitol Hill since 1984. It honors its location with curated art installations, portraits of Supreme Court Justices, and even an installation inspired by RBG’s iconic lace collar. It features a fitness center, yoga studio, and Bistro du Jour serving breakfast, brunch, lunch, happy hour, and dinner. The hotel is close to Union Station, the Capitol, and other attractions, as well as plenty of restaurants. Pets stay free. To book, click here.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Reader Exclusive” deal includes 10 percent off the best room rate, valet parking, and a seasonal welcome amenity from Shop Made in DC. Room rates start at $200 before the discount.

When: Valid for stays through December 31.