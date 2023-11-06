CBD Oil For Arthritis: 6 Best CBD Tinctures to Ease Achy Joints and Relieve Pain

While CBD products have been used for several wellness benefits, one of the most common uses of CBD is pain relief. More specifically, a great deal of research has been done on the effects of CBD on arthritis symptoms, and the research has shown a great deal of promise. CBD oil has become a common way to treat chronic joint pain, including arthritis pain, making it a popular way to treat joint pain for a wide range of ages and groups.

Several companies sell CBD oil that promises to relieve pain and stress, but which are authentic? We’ve taken the time to assess multiple brands and have found the best CBD products for treating arthritis pain. We’ll show you our favorite CBD oils, explain how we came to our decisions, and let you know a few helpful tips and tricks for purchasing CBD for arthritis pain.

Our Top 6 CBD Oil Choices

Best Oil for Arthritis

Best Overall CBD Oil: CBDfx CBD + CBG Oil Wellness Tincture

Why we love this CBD Oil

If you suffer from chronic pain, you’ll know that most joint pain is caused by inflammation. That makes the CBDfx CBD + CBG Oil Wellness Tincture an incredible product. This broad-spectrum CBD oil specifically works to extract the cannabinoids CBD and CBG, two products of the cannabis plant that work to both reduce inflammation, which is great for joint pain relief and regulate pain signals in the brain to assist with pain management.

For those who suffer from rheumatoid arthritis, this CBD tincture also includes curcumin and coenzyme Q10, both of which have been shown in clinical studies to reduce inflammation and provide pain relief while assisting the body in reducing oxidative stress.

CBDfx products are vegan and certified cruelty-free, meaning no animal studies, while also using all-natural, non-GMO ingredients that are locally sourced. CBDfx uses MCT oil as its carrier oil, which has been shown to help the body properly absorb the beneficial cannabinoids and terpenes without losing many in digestion. CBDfx CBD + CBG Wellness Tincture is also gluten-free and contains no detectible levels of THC. The convenient bottle/dropper makes this an easy-to-use CBD product that can be taken anywhere and used quickly and discreetly.

Pros

This wellness tincture is all-natural, non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan, and contains no detectable traces of THC

The combination of CBD, CBG, curcumin, and coenzyme Q10 makes this a great product for pain relief due to inflammatory pain and is ideal for those with rheumatoid arthritis

CBDfx uses advanced and thorough third-party testing to ensure that its products are safe, potent, and of high-quality

All CBD used by CBDfx is locally sourced, and all products are cruelty-free

Cons

The MCT oil is derived from coconuts, which is a common allergen, and the use of stevia can be difficult on some stomachs

Specs

Sizes: 30 ml/1 fl oz. and 60 ml/2 fl oz.

Strength: 1000, 2000, 4000, and 6000 milligrams of CBD per bottle

Flavor: Unflavored

Best CBD Isolate: Medterra Isolate CBD Oil

Why we love this CBD Oil

Medterra is a company that is known for its CBD isolates. If you are looking for a pure CBD experience to help with joint pain relief and other symptoms related to illnesses like rheumatoid arthritis or psoriatic arthritis, Medterra Isolate CBD Oil is one of the best CBD products around. Using a combination of 99.6% pure CBD and MCT oil for better absorption, Medterra’s CBD oil can be a great way to improve sleep and reduce overall stress and anxiety while also assisting with chronic pain associated with arthritis or injury.

Medterra isn’t just a company that verifies its potencies and safety with third-party testing. They are certified by the US Hemp Authority, an organization dedicated to ensuring that all CBD products come from locally grown medical cannabis plants with the best farming practices in mind.

If THC is a concern, Medterra’s CBD isolate oil is a great choice to assist in your chronic pain, as isolates remove all detectable amounts of THC. In fact, Medterra promises zero THC, which means that no THC can show up on any laboratory tests that might be run on your blood, urine, or saliva.

Pros

Pure CBD that is great for chronic pain relief, improved sleep, and reduced stress

Uses MCT oil to assist the body in the effective absorption of the beneficial cannabidiol

Locally grown with no GMOs or filler ingredients, just pure, all-natural CBD and MCT oil

Completely free of THC, ensuring safety and side effects are predictable

Cons

CBD isolates tend to remove several beneficial terpenes and cannabinoids that can further assist with arthritis pain and pain-related behaviors

Specs

Sizes: 30 ml/1 fl oz. and 60 ml/2 fl oz.

Strength: 500, 1000, 3000, and 6000 milligrams of CBD

Flavor: Unflavored

Tastiest CBD Oil: Soul CBD Oil Drops

Why we love this CBD Oil

CBD oil can taste grassy and bitter, which may be an issue for some users. Soul CBD makes a CBD isolate oil that offsets this with 7 great flavors for various palettes. Like our other CBD isolate, this product will provide users with a 99% pure CBD experience with zero THC, meaning you will only feel the relaxation of your mind and the relief of chronic pain with this CBD oil.

Soul CBD isn’t merely making a tasty product, though. Their CBD products come from quality ingredients and medical cannabis grown locally and organically, free of pesticides or artificial chemicals. The flavoring used to make the 7 flavors is all-natural and features organic MCT oil and stevia to provide you with sweetness without adding more sugar to your diet. Soul CBD Oil Drops are vegan and gluten-free, making them versatile for any diet or lifestyle.

Pros

Provides users with delicious flavors so that CBD reduces inflammation pleasantly

Provides a pure, potent dose of CBD to assist with stress, pain relief, and sleeplessness

Uses quality CBD products that are locally and organically grown to ensure the highest quality experience

Great for anyone living a vegan lifestyle or on a sugar or gluten-free diet

Cons

Doesn’t offer a free trial period

Specs

Size: 30 ml/1 fl oz.

Strength: 500, 1000, and 1500 milligrams of CBD per bottle

Flavors: Orange, Peppermint, Sex on the Beach, Watermelon Mint, Lemon Lime, Pineapple Mango, and Raspberry Lemonade

Best Full-Spectrum CBD Oil: CBDistillery Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture

Why we love this CBD Oil

CBDistillery Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture is crafted by expert botanists who seek to maintain the most cannabinoids and terpenes when extracting from the cannabis plant. While this does mean a small amount of THC is kept in the oil, this amount is less than 0.3%, which means you won’t experience any kind of psychoactive effects or feel a ‘high’ of any kind. Scientific research has also shown that keeping that trace amount of THC may help the body’s endocannabinoid system even more when reducing inflammation and blocking the brain receptors that are causing joint pain. Along with joint pain management, CBDistillery’s CBD tincture is also great for relaxing the mind and improving healthy sleep.

CBDistillery is dedicated to using only high-quality, locally sourced hemp in all of its CBD products. All hemp-derived CBD products are rigorously tested by a third-party laboratory to not only ensure that they are completely clean and safe but also of a proper potency.

Pros

Full-spectrum CBD may be the best kind of CBD to assist with joint pain relief along with prescribed medications

This CBD tincture can also help relax the mind and improve the sleep of users

CBDistillery uses only locally sourced hemp that is of the highest quality

Third-party lab testing is rigorous to ensure safety and quality

Cons

Full-spectrum CBD contains trace amounts of THC (less than 0.3%)

Specs

Size: 30 ml/1 fl oz.

Strength: 1000 milligrams of CBD per bottle

Flavor: Unflavored

Versatile Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil: Redeem Broad-Spectrum CBD Tincture

Why we love this CBD Oil

When it comes to CBD products, many people prefer broad-spectrum CBD for its ability to maintain many beneficial cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids in the extraction process while removing traceable amounts of THC. Redeem Broad-Spectrum CBD tincture accomplishes this and provides a versatile product that can fit many lifestyles and provides users with multiple ways to use it. Available in a dropper or spray bottle, customers can choose from three different lightly sweet flavors that contain non-GMO ingredients, are USDA-certified organic, vegan, and are grown with only locally sourced hemp from the Appalachian Mountains in North Carolina.

Not only is the hemp sourced using best farming practices, but the manufacturing is cGMP-certified to assure that safety and quality are being maintained at all levels of the engineering process. After extraction, all CBD products are third-party lab tested with results clearly published on the company’s website.

Since more terpenes, cannabinoids, and flavonoids are maintained in the extraction process than in a CBD isolate, this oil is full of anti-inflammatory properties and anti-oxidant ingredients that will assist your body with all kinds of ailments, including joint pain, as well as soothing the mind and providing calm and relaxation.

Pros

Maintains many of the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids for relief of joint pain and stress while also being THC-free

Locally grown in the mountains of North Carolina with no added chemicals or harmful pesticides

USDA-certified organic, vegan, and manufactured using cGMP best practice standards

Three different flavors with two different methods of use are available for diverse tastes and lifestyles

Cons

Contains coconut and stevia, a known allergen and a sweetener known to cause upset stomach in some cases

Specs

Size: 30 ml/1 fl oz. dropper or spray bottle

Strength: 1500 milligrams of CBD per bottle

Flavors: Spearmint, Orange Citrus, and Honey Lemon

Great Organic CBD for Arthritis Pain: Joy Organics Full-Spectrum CBD Tincture

Why we love this CBD Oil

Joy Organics checks all the boxes for what makes a good CBD tincture. It checks that box if you are looking for something with a tasty flavor. If you are looking for a full-spectrum product that maintains the most amount of flavonoids, terpenes, and cannabinoids in the extraction process for enhanced wellness benefits, it checks that box. If you are looking for diverse dosing options for either a milder experience more suitable for beginners or a more intense dose that is great for joint pain relief, it also checks that box. Joy Organics Full-Spectrum CBD tincture is an ideal product for anyone looking to improve their sleep, reduce their anxiety, or assist with joint pain management.

If you are looking for a simple product, Joy Organics CBD tincture only contains 4 ingredients: full spectrum hemp extract, key lime oil, stevia, and MCT oil derived from coconuts. Each of those ingredients is certified USDA-organic. This is a CBD oil that is free of alcohol and can be used by vegans. All products are manufactured in the US and subject to rigorous third-party testing with lab results available on the company’s website.

Pros

Full-spectrum CBD to provide the body with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents for relief of joint pain and improved overall health

Simple formula made from 4 all-organic ingredients

This is a vegan product and is alcohol-free

Tasty formula that utilizes MCT oil to help the body better absorb the natural flavonoids, cannabinoids, and terpenes that provide all wellness benefits

Cons

Contains both coconut and trace amounts of THC

Specs

Size: 30 ml/1 fluid oz.

Strength: 900, 1350, and 2250 milligrams of CBD per bottle

Flavor: Fresh Lime

Money-Back Guarantee: 90 days

How We Chose These CBD Oils for Arthritis

Companies manufacturing CBD products are abundant today, and not all are as reputable as others. We use three criteria to objectively assess what makes a certain CBD oil a great product.

Customer Reviews and Industry Recognition

Their clientele generally believes all of the products we reviewed today, and are highly recognized in the world of CBD products for consistently providing great, safe experiences. While everyone’s experience can be different with a product, all the CBD products we looked at today have many positive reviews.

Scientific Research

Since CBD is a newer industry, especially in regards to mainstream acceptance, the research is also new. However, several scientific studies have been done, and we have kept up with the research so that we are not recommending products that make impossible promises. We also only feature CBD products that provide their third-party lab results.

Ingredients

We only feature CBD products that come from high-quality medical cannabis plant farms that are sourced and manufactured in the United States. We also value companies that are either USDA-certified organic or can provide documentation that their ingredients are all-natural and free of harmful chemicals or additives.

Things to Consider When Buying CBD Oils for Arthritis

There are three main things you should consider when purchasing CBD oil for treating joint pain or any other health concern.

Your safety

Your needs

Your lifestyle

For starters, while using CBD for pain relief is generally safer than other treatments for joint disease, it is important to do some research into the company you are buying from. Look for organic products (a USDA-certified organic label doesn’t hurt), locally grown, and follow strict manufacturing guidelines. Reading their clinical reports for toxins or heavy metals levels can also be revealing.

Once you’ve established that the product is safe, you need to decide what you are specifically hoping to accomplish. A CBD oil for pain treatment may be formulated a little differently than one that is manufactured for more mental health benefits. Full-spectrum is a great type of CBD for pain because of its ability to maintain the most helpful anti-inflammatory agents and antioxidants in the extraction process.

Finally, what does your lifestyle look like? If you are worried about random drug testing, a broad-spectrum or CBD isolate may be a better alternative, as these kinds of CBD do not contain traceable amounts of THC. CBD oils, compared to other forms of CBD, tend to be a bit more versatile and portable due to their ability to be taken directly or mixed with food or liquids.

Potential Benefits of CBD for Arthritis

The Arthritis Foundation has begun to recognize CBD as a valid alternative to treat arthritis and other rheumatic diseases. In fact, research has shown that oral and transdermal cannabidiol reduces inflammation, which can be a major factor in treating joint pain. CBD and other cannabinoids extracted from hemp are also known to be antioxidants, which can help improve oxidation which can lead to chronic pain and nerve damage. CBD reduces inflammation and is also connected to blocking pain receptors in the brain, thus alleviating the need for other painkillers.

How to use CBD oil to alleviate arthritis pain?

You should likely consult with your doctor before beginning a CBD routine. Based on your doctor’s recommendations and the dosage recommended by the company, you can begin to plan how to add CBD to your wellness routine more effectively. It is also advisable to look into the Arthritis Foundation guidelines if you are specifically trying to treat arthritis with CBD.

It is generally advised to start with about 30 milligrams of CBD per dose and work your way up to avoid potential side effects. You can simply drop CBD oil into your mouth or add it to your food, but the most effective way to take CBD is to place the drops under your tongue and let it rest there until it has been absorbed. This allows the CBD oil to bypass the liver, allowing your body to absorb more cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes than if they passed through your regular digestive tract.

Other Benefits of CBD Oil

Aside from the anti-inflammatory properties of CBD and the noticeable pain relief that organizations like the Arthritis Foundation have begun to recognize, CBD is also a relaxing agent known to promote a calm mind and can promote restful, healthier sleep. CBD is also great for providing balance to your endocannabinoid system, which helps promote homeostasis in your body.

Can CBD cause any side effects?

CBD oil can have mild side effects such as upset stomach, mild dizziness, drowsiness, and dry mouth. These side effects can be avoided by carefully regulating your dosage and starting with lower doses of CBD until your body has become more acclimated to the effects of CBD.

With that in mind, CBD is, on the whole, safer than most other medications, especially pain relievers, and lacks the psychoactive qualities of medical marijuana or other THC-infused medications.

CBD can interact with other medications, including medications to treat seizures, so it is important to consult with your doctor before starting a CBD routine.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will CBD cause me to fail a drug test?

It depends on the type of CBD. Broad-spectrum and CBD isolates will likely not cause you to fail a drug test, as they do not contain detectable traces of THC, which is the only cannabinoid that drug tests are looking for. Full-spectrum CBD made from a cannabis sativa plant does contain trace amounts of THC, less than 0.3%, which may be detected in certain drug tests. If you are using CBD for muscle or joint pain, a CBD skin cream or gel may be preferred, as topical CBD does not appear on drug tests.

What other ways are there to use CBD?

Transdermal CBD is a commonly used method of using CBD for skin conditions and pain management. These include skin creams, gels, roll-ons, and other topical methods.

CBD can also be smoked or vaped, which may bring benefits faster, but it also tends to be less potent and not last as long.

Is CBD legal?

Yes. As per the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp plants containing less than 0.3% THC can be used in products sold legally and without needing a medical cannabis license. The legal age to buy CBD varies from state to state.

Is CBD oil psychoactive?

No. CBD oil either contains no THC, the chemical that causes the psychoactive, euphoric effects, or such a small amount that it will not cause users to feel a ‘high’, though it may cause mild dizziness or drowsiness in higher doses.

Conclusion

CBD oil is a safe, effective way to alleviate arthritis pain. While you should consult with your doctor before beginning a CBD routine, CBD can assist you in reducing joint pain while also providing you with other physical and mental health benefits. The 6 products we looked at today are all high-quality CBD oils that would make an excellent addition to your wellness regimen.

Summary of the Top Recommended CBD Oils for Arthritis

