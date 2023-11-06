Located in the heart of Winchester, this premier hilltop property offers an unobstructed view across the historic city of Winchester to the Blue Ridge Mountains. Built in 1998, this home contains the highest quality construction materials from its slate roof to the radiant floor heating system.
Designed by Jay Dalgliesh of Charlottesville, all rooms are sized and arranged to make a wonderful home. The grand foyer showcases marble flooring, wainscoting, and avian frescos on the ceiling.
The central family room offers a warm, cozy atmosphere with its coffered ceiling, stone fireplace, wet bar, and easy access to the kitchen area. French doors flow out to the flagstone decked pool area. The primary bedroom features a sitting room/office with a second floor balcony overlooking the pool.
Throughout, you will find solid wooden doors, the finest hardware, the best windows and insulation, along with top quality carpentry applied to custom cabinetry. Custom drapes adorn throughout. A great room above the 3 car garage is a true bonus with palladian windows and vaulted ceiling. A must see to appreciate this exquisite home that is a 20 minute walk to Old Town Winchester.
Address: 134 Hawthorne Drive, Winchester, VA 22601
Contact:
Frank Sublett
Realtor® Licensed in Virginia
FrankSublett@ColonySells.com
540-327-6216
ColonySells.com
540-662-0323
114 N Cameron St, Winchester, VA 22601
John S Scully, IV, Broker – Licensed in VA & WV