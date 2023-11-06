Whether you’re interested in Shakespeare, drag performance, family drama, supernatural comedy, or anything in between, playwright James Ijames’s soulful and energetic play Fat Ham, the winner of the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, has something to offer you.
For those who appreciate Hamlet, Fat Ham offers some deep cuts for fans of Shakespeare’s original text. Alongside scores of references and some of Shakespeare’s actual language, Fat Ham tells the story of a son’s moral dilemma when called upon by his father’s ghost to avenge the death.
But for those without much context for Hamlet, fear not, because Fat Ham defiantly does its own thing. Set at a backyard barbecue in North Carolina, the play references funk music, Radiohead, OnlyFans, and a hilariously raunchy version of the Gingerbread Man. As great storytellers have been doing since ancient times, Ijames uses the context of an existing story to bring a new one to life. “I always think of Hamlet as—and I don’t know that a lot of people think of it this way—but I think of Hamlet as a Cain and Abel story: the story of a sibling killing their sibling to get ahead. Anybody can relate to that; that’s a [narrative] that you inherit and moves with you through generations,” said Ijames in a 2023 interview with Time Out.
Audiences will leave Fat Ham with plenty to talk about. What does this show have to say about race, gender, sexuality, and identity? Did you notice all the clever ways Ijames is deconstructing Shakespeare? Who wants to do karaoke? Does anybody know where to get some barbecue? (Be warned: this show will also leave you seriously craving some barbecue).
Ijames’s play not only seeks to bring the story of Hamlet to a new generation, but also to bring
