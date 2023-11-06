Photos From Washingtonian’s 2023 Tech Titans Reception

Washingtonian celebrated the most important and innovative people leading the charge in DC’s Tech Scene on November 1, 2023. The reception honored all the individuals named to the 2023 Tech Titans list.

Washingtonian’s CEO & President Cathy Merrill opened the evening by welcoming guests to the event and thanking them for their contributions to the region. Verizon’s Mario Acosta-Velez followed with remarks around their work in the Tech space and their commitment to continuing to move the world forward.

The event was hosted at the historic Watergate Hotel, who generously provided attendees with a variety of hors d’oeuvres and signature cocktails, including “The Titan”, a fun cosmopolitan crafted by the hotel. Party-goers also took home faux Washingtonian covers courtesy of Washington Talent Agency. Mixing Maryland curated a great soundtrack for the evening.

Thank you to our sponsors for making this event possible: Verizon, Amazon, JPMorgan, McKinsey & Company, and The Watergate Hotel.

Thank you to our vendor & partners:

Lee’s Flower Shop, Mixing Maryland, Washington Talent Agency

Photos by Daniel Swartz and Magdalena Papaioannou