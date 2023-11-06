Happy Monday, DC!

November marks both Native American Heritage Month and Veterans Day. You can celebrate the commemorative occasions in the DC-area this week at a museum, historic cemetery, or art gallery.

Best Things to Do This Week and Weekend

November 6-November 12

Adam Sandler. Comedian and actor Adam Sandler wrapped up a trek of live shows earlier this year, and has no plans to slow down. The movie star’s new “I Missed You Tour” is set to land in more than 20 arenas this fall with a stop at Capital One Arena this week; we recommend preparing for uncontrollable cheer (Thurs, $39+, Capital One Arena). Rod Wave in concert. The 2023 tour of Florida rapper Rod Wave—known for his emotional hums and unglamorous songs—is an ode to the blues crooner’s new project Nostalgia. Although the album may repeat Wave’s familiar gloomy aesthetic, special guests Ari Lennox, G Herbo, and Toosii are sure to pick up the tempo and party vibe at this Capital One Arena performance (Sun, $95+, Capital One Arena). Honoring Native Veterans. Celebrate Native American Heritage Month and Veterans Day at the Smithsonian’s special Honoring Native Veterans event. The day features a presentation with the designer of the National Native American Veterans Memorial, a wreath-laying ceremony, postcard writing, a film screening, and other family activities (Sat, free, virtual, Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian). National Gallery Nights. “Indigenous Futures” is the theme of this month’s National Gallery Nights after-hours party. The evening fun includes curated activities based on the gallery’s recent “The Land Carries Our Ancestors: Contemporary Art by Native Americans” exhibition, and electro-soul music by Ya Tseen (Thurs, free, but walk-ins first come-first serve, National Gallery of Art). The Winter’s Tale play. Folger Theatre’s revival of Shakespeare’s The Winter’s Tale is the first production at the company’s home theater in nearly four years. The classic fairytale romance will come to life on stage (through December 17, $20+, Southeast DC). National Veterans Day Observance. Every year Arlington National Cemetery hosts a community-wide observance day in honor of America’s armed forces veterans and service members. This weekend’s Veterans Day lineup inside the Memorial Amphitheater will feature performances by the US Air Force Band and US Air Force Chanters, a parade of colors, and remarks from dignitaries (Sat, free, Arlington).

Want More Things to Do?

Arts and culture:

Community and heritage:

Curator Dr. Crystal Moten is leading a lecture on Black public histories at Tudor Place (Tues, free, virtual).

The Musical Encounters Band plays patriotic tunes for a community Veterans Day Concert (Wed, free, Brandywine).

Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with a tribal song performance

Celebrate Diwali at Water Park in National Landing with a DJ, dance performances, and a sparkler show (Fri, free, Arlington).

Visit Mount Vernon in recognition of Veterans Day to participate in a floral tribute, and live performances (Sat, free for military personnel, Mount Vernon).

Watch the National Veterans Day Parade along Constitution Avenue featuring floats, marching bands, and specialty vehicles (Sun, free, Downtown).

Theater and shows:

Cabaret-style show How Sweet it Is: The Men of Soul is a locally produced tribute to music legends Otis Redding, Marvin Gaye, and other soul singers (Tues through November 19, $45, Arlington).

Moveius Contemporary Ballet presents a three-part dance meditation in Tipping Point (Fri-Sun, $12, Northwest DC).

Michelle Wolf’s first DC show is sold out, but luckily there’s a second show for fans to snag a ticket (Sat, $29+, Lincoln Theatre).

Comedian and television writer Nimesh Patel tells jokes at Warner Theatre (Sat, $39+, Downtown).

NPR’s radio panelists are going on a comedy tour. You can see Helen Hong, Maeve Higgins, Mo Rocca, Negin Farsad, and Brian Babylon live at The Anthem (Sat, $35+, Wharf).

You don’t want to miss the circus-style adventure Air Play at Strathmore (Sat, $28+, Bethesda).

Husband and wife duo The Baylor Project sing gospel, jazz, and soul music at Publick Playhouse (Sun, $40, Hyattsville).

A special showing of historical film Defining Courage is playing at the Kennedy Center during Veterans Day weekend (Sat, $50+, Kennedy Center).

Music and concerts:

Pianist and composer Christopher O’Riley performs live at the Kennedy Center (Mon, $40, Kennedy Center).

Indie rockers Sun June performs at DC9 Nightclub (Tues, $20, U Street).

Choral Arts Chorus and Orchestra celebrates British composers at Festival of Voices (Wed, $15+, Kennedy Center).

Grammy-nominated artist 6LACK arrives at The Anthem for a bumping hip-hop and R&B concert (Wed, $49+, Wharf).

Virginia singer-songwriter Roberta Lea performs pop and R&B sounds at Jammin Java (Sun, $15+, Vienna).

Enjoy an Indian classical music ensemble (Sun, free, National Gallery of Art).

Hear all seven of Bach’s motets performed live by Washington Bach Consort at National Presbyterian Church (Sun, $10+, Northwest DC).

Bites and beverages:

There’s all-you-can-eat pupusas, a cooking workshop, and Latin dance performances at El Tamarindo in celebration of National Pupusa Day (Thurs, Sun, free+, Adams Morgan).

Sample more than 30 ciders at Hook Hall’s Rock the Core Cider and Beer Festival (Sat, $20, Georgia Avenue).

Things to do with kids:

Visit the College Park Aviation Museum to participate in flight-themed STEAM activities and experiments (Tues, $6, College Park).

Get Involved:

Go for a fun run along the Potomac at National Harbor in support of Check-6 Foundation to help military veterans and children battling illness (Sat, free, Oxon Hill).

Plan ahead:

Take your youngsters to a kid-friendly music show this month. Kidz Bop’s live tour is coming to Warner Theatre (November 17, $54+, Downtown).

The Lone Bellow plays harmonies and melodies at Wolf Trap; the first show is sold out so grab a ticket to the second performance while you can (November 27, $37+, Vienna).

