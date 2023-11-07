Think DC tourists are already clueless? Wait until they get hold of the AI-generated guidebooks that seem to have flooded Amazon recently. Often credited to authors who appear not to exist, they frequently offer comically inaccurate advice for exploring the District. Some don’t even seem to know which city they’re navigating, with one cover featuring California’s state capitol and another the skyline of Dallas. We bought three of the dubious guides—yes, two of them are missing a period on the cover—and pulled out just a few of the weirdest bits.

Washington, D.C Travel Guide 2023

By Jessica J. White

“The M route is Georgetown’s main shopping avenue dotted with upscale stores, including Tiffany & Co., Louis Vuitton, and Gucci.”

“Boating is allowed on Rock Creek Lake, which is located in the Park’s northern region. At the lake, you may rent kayaks, canoes, and row boats.”

“The Arboretum is home to several monuments, such as the National Korean War Memorial, the National Vietnam Veterans Memorial, and the Australian War Memorial.”

“Take pictures of this famous monument [the White House] by remembering to carry your camera.”

Washington DC Travel Guide

By Jorge B. Smith

“Don’t miss out on the creamy and soothing tastes of the iconic DC Half-and-Half, a blend of sweet tea and lemonade.”

“Discover the serene serenity of Dumbarton Oaks, where finely planned landscapes take you to another planet.”

“The Metro provides a speedy and dependable method to explore the city’s most popular locations.”

Washington, D.C Travel Guide 2023–2024

By William Jose

“If you live in or near the Caribbean area, you might look into taking a Caribbean cruise that includes a stop in Washington, DC.”

“Washington DC is the United States’ perfect heaven, where the rich tapestry of history combines seamlessly with the lively pulse of democracy, producing a mosaic of awe-inspiring beauty and limitless possibilities.”

“Walla Walla Sweet Onion celebration: This celebration in Walla Walla commemorates the legendary Walla Walla sweet onions. It includes culinary demos, live music, arts & crafts, and family friendly onion-themed activities.”

“Follow these steps to discover live music venues and jazz bars in Washington, D.C.: Search for ‘live music venues’ or ‘jazz bars’ in Washington, D.C. using major search engines such as Google or Bing.”

This article appears in the November 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

