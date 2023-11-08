Here Are DC’s 2023 Michelin Star Restaurants

Tuesday night, the Michelin Guide announced its 2023 list of starred restaurants in a new fashion: a YouTube-streamed ceremony out of New York City, hosted by Adam Richman, who once attempted to drink a six pound milkshake at Annapolis’s Chick & Ruth’s Deli on the Travel Channel’s Man vs. Food.
The show celebrated honorees in New York, Chicago, and DC. It featured instrumental music that recalled the urgency of Tom Cruise’s Scientology promo; copious teleprompter screwups; countless “You’re drunk!” admonitions from Richman to the crowd; and a whole lot of long, awkward pauses.
Before the starred restaurants were announced, Richman called out a few special awards. Ryan Ratino of 14th Street’s Jont and Bresca was anointed as a top young chef. “Can we give the Lollapalooza ’99 treatment and let him crowd-surf?” Richman implored, while waiting for Ratino to take the stage. “Reduce. reuse. recycle—get your ass on stage,” he begged, as the Inn at Little Washington’s Patrick O’Connell meandered up to claim his “Green Star“ sustainability award.
The biggest news of the night was the three cities’ sole new three-star restaurant: Smyth in Chicago, which is run by John and Karen Urie Shields. Before Smyth, the couple turned Chilhowie, Virginia restaurant Town House into a national dining destination. Alas, they’d been planning to open a restaurant in Georgetown after Town House’s closure, but wound up back in Chicago, where they’d met while working for the late Charlie Trotter.
There wasn’t a lot of movement on DC’s list of starred restaurants. Newcomers to the one-star crew were Shaw Peruvian dining room Causa and Rania, the glitzy Indian spot in Penn Quarter. One restaurant—Penn Quarter’s Japanese/Spanish Cranes—came off that list. Everything else remained the same, including a one star rating for Georgetown restaurant Reverie, which has been closed for over a year due to a fire. Our area still has one three-star restaurant (the Inn at Little Washington) and three two-star places (Minibar, Jont, and Pineapple and Pearls).
There was more upheaval on the Bib Gourmand list, which honors value-driven restaurants. There were two fresh DC entries: Mount Pleasant breakfast-taco spot La Tejana and Michel Rafidi’s Georgetown/Navy Yard cafe Yellow. But several eateries from the 2022 list were removed: Bidwell, Das, Fancy Radish (which recently closed), Federalist Pig, Jaleo, Ottoman Taverna, Pearl Dive Oyster Palace, Thip Khao, and Timber Pizza Co. Zaytinya, which came off last year’s list of Bibs, was reinstated this year.
Here are the 2023 starred restaurants, Bib Gourmands, and special awards:
Three Stars:
The Inn at Little Washington
Two Stars:
Jont
Minibar
Pineapple and Pearls
One Star:
Albi
Bresca
Causa (NEW)
The Dabney
El Cielo
Fiola
Gravitas
Imperfecto: the Chef’s Table
Kinship
Little Pearl
Masseria
Maydan
Metier
Oyster Oyster
Rania (NEW)
Reverie
Rooster & Owl
Rose’s Luxury
Sushi Nakazawa
Tail Up Goat
Xiquet
Bib Gourmand Restaurants:
Astoria
Cane
China Chilcano
Daru
Dauphine’s
Elle
Hitching Post
Honeymoon Chicken
Ivy City Smokehouse
Kaliwa
Karma Modern Indian
La Tejana (NEW)
Laos in Town
Lapis
Makan
Maketto
Menya Hosaki
Oyamel
Queen’s English
The Red Hen
Resident’s Cafe
Sababa
Sfoglina
Stellina
Taqueria Habanero
Toki Underground
Unconventional Diner
Yellow (NEW)
Zaytinya
Special Awards:
Green Star: Inn at Little Washington
Exceptional Cocktails Award: Daniel Todd of the Dabney
Sommelier Award: Sarah Thompson of Queen’s English
Outstanding Service Award: Guiseppe Formica of Fiola
Young Chef Award: Ryan Ratino of Jont and Bresca