7 Ways to Commemorate Veterans Day Around DC

Veterans Day is November 11, and there are several events to honor it throughout the weekend. Here are some of the ceremonies, concerts, and observances you’ll find (all are happening on Saturday).

Memorial Ave. and Schley Dr., Arlington

The Military Women’s Memorial, located within Arlington National Cemetery, will host a ceremony that pays tribute to female veterans and their families from 3 to 5 PM. Retired Army Major General Suzanne Puanani Vares-Lum will give the keynote address, women from six service branches will speak, and there will be formal honors and wreath-laying . The ceremony will be followed by light refreshments. Tickets are free, with a suggested donation.

Arlington National Cemetery

Arlington National Cemetery will host its annual observance at its Memorial Amphitheater starting at 11 AM. Scheduled events include performances by the U.S. Air Force Band and U.S. Air Force Chanters and a parade of colors by veterans’ organizations. The event is free and open to the public, but seating is first-come, first-serve. This year, attendance for the wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will be limited to ceremony participants.

3101 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Take in an afternoon concert at the National Cathedral by the United States Marine Chamber Orchestra and the Washington National Cathedral Choir. They’ll be performing patriotic classics and popular music from wartime eras throughout American history. The concert will begin at 4 PM and is free to attend or watch via livestream.

701 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

Head to the Navy Memorial and pay tribute to past and present US Sailors. The outdoor ceremony will take place from 2 to 3 PM.

10 Daniel French Dr., SW

The Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation will host an event at 3 PM honoring veterans who served in the 1950s conflict. The foundation asks that attendees pre-register and that veterans wear their uniforms.

3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy., Mount Vernon

George Washington’s former estate has a packed schedule of events. The day kicks off at 9:30 AM with a ceremony hosted by the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution. Other highlights include a performance by the Colonial Singers of Williamsburg, character appearances, and educational story times. Activities, performances, and learning opportunities will be held throughout the day until 4 PM. Tickets to the estate are $28 for adults, $15 for children age 6 to 11, and free for children under 5. Free tickets are available to all active, former, or retired military service members.

Fourth St. and Independence Ave., SW

The National Museum of the American Indian will host a free event honoring Indigenous veterans starting at 10 AM. The museum will offer crafts, a short-film screening, and more. Visitors will be able to meet and talk with the designer of the National Native American Veterans Memorial and attend a wreath-laying ceremony where the Memorial Flame will be lit from 4:30 to 6:30 PM.