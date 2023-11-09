12 Holiday Markets to Visit in the DC Area This Season

It’s never too early to start your holiday shopping. Here are several pop-up markets arriving in the DC area just in time for you to find great gifts.

Lucketts Holiday House

November 9-December 10

location_onLucketts grounds languageWebsite

This century-old farmhouse transforms into a curated and highly decorative winter wonderland each holiday season. In addition to wandering through the multi-room shopping experience, guests can view holiday murals and photo vignettes on the Lucketts grounds, and sip drinks from Vanish Brewery by a campfire ($25 timed-entry ticket).

Northern Virginia Christmas Market

November 10-12

location_onDulles Expo Center languageWebsite

More than 300 fine artisan vendors will set up at this year’s Northern Virginia Christmas Market. Makers and crafters from across the US will offer a wide selection of jewelry, pottery, photography, gift-packaged food items, stocking stuffers, and Christmas collectibles ($9).

Downtown Holiday Market

November 17-December 23

location_onDowntown DC languageWebsite

Two blocks of F Street, from 7th to 9th streets, Northwest, make up downtown DC’s outdoor holiday shopping village. You can buy bites and hot beverages, too, and browse seasonal goods from more than 70 exhibitors. This year, they’re adding a stage for live entertainment and performances (free).

Maryland Christmas Show

November 17-19, 24-26

location_onFrederick County Fairgrounds languageWebsite

For the past 40 years Frederick has been a festive gathering place for holiday artisans and merchants, who fill seven buildings with clothing, furniture, wreaths, toys, tree ornaments, and much more. The family-friendly experience includes photographs with Santa ($10).

Heurich Christmas Markt

December 1-3

location_onHeurich House Museum languageWebsite

History, mulled wine, and German inspirations come together in the Heurich House Museum’s Castle Garden for the annual Christmas Markt. The lineup this December features more than 50 small-scale makers, an exhibition about Chr. Heurich Brewing Co.’s Senate Beer, and ornament-making for children ($12).

Norwegian Festival

December 1-2

location_onNorway House languageWebsite

Space is limited inside of Norway House, but that doesn’t stop the selection of Nordic books, sweaters, cheeses, chocolates, and linens available for shoppers to buy. While you wait to enter the holiday house, you can watch Norwegian food demos at the outdoor cafe, meet Fjord horses, and listen to Viking storytelling (free, but registration required for indoors, walk-ins limited).

Del Ray Artisans’ Fine Art & Fine Craft Holiday Market

December 1-23

location_onDel Ray Artisans Gallery languageWebsite

If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind handmade present, this holiday market is for you. You’ll find artworks from local painters, ceramicists, photographers, and more (free).

Winter Festival and Christmas Tree Sale

December 2-3

location_onNational Arboretum languageWebsite

Ring in Christmastime with a real tree from the National Arboretum. The seasonal festival is a one-stop shop for holiday browsers hoping to snag decor and gifts; there are book giveaways, face painting, and nature-inspired crafts for kids, too (free, but registration encouraged).

Silver Spring Christmas Market and Holiday Craft Fair

December 3

location_onVeterans Plaza languageWebsite

Make your holiday list, and check it twice at Silver Spring’s pop-up market. Shoppers can find gifts, jewelry, baked goods, hair care items, body care products, and more from local small businesses at this vendor show (free).

Old Town Alexandria Christmas Market and Holiday Craft Show

December 9

location_onJohn Carlyle Square languageWebsite

Alexandria’s beloved outdoor seasonal shopping attraction returns to John Carlyle Square. In addition to the massive selection of products on display for purchase, the market boasts a Christmas Carols Show, an Elves’ Shop where youngsters can customize ornaments, and pictures with Mr. Claus (free).

Unique Market

December 16-17

location_onUnion Market languageWebsite

Shop small at Unique Market located at Union Market’s Dock 5 event space. The two-day market spotlights brands and art, including candles, hats, flowers, jewelry, and handmade bags from independent designers ($12+).

Procrastinator’s Holiday Market

December 16

location_onNortheast DC languageWebsite

This winter event is geared toward last-minute planners—or shoppers still on the search for the perfect gift. No matter which category you fit into, Procrastinator’s Holiday Market is the place to browse vendors and festive menus, take a kid-friendly train ride, and participate in holiday-themed activities (free).

