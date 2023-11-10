3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

We love these DC-area homes for sale this week:

1

A one-bedroom condo in Falls Church

Where: 7732 Willow Point Dr., #7732, Falls Church

Price: $349,000

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit has a fireplace, sunroom, and a walk-in closet. The 985 square-foot space is split between two floors, and there’s a private balcony, community pool, and lots of parking.

2

A two-bedroom condo near U Street

Where: 1471 Florida Ave., NW

Price: $534,900

The exterior of this modern two-bedroom, one-bathroom basement unit features a colorful mural by artist Hamilton Glass. Inside, you’ll find in-unit laundry, quartz countertops, and Bosch appliances. Plus, there’s a private terrace.

3

A six-bedroom new build in Bethesda

Where: 8612 Lancaster Dr., Bethesda

Price: $2,149,000

This newly built home has six bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, and 4,656 square feet. Some highlights include a walk-in pantry, patio with built-in fire pit, and a mudroom located off the two-car garage.