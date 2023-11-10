It’s Already Time for Mall Santas?!

With Halloween barely over, homes around DC are still sporting spooky decor and gradually rotting pumpkins. But Christmas is quickly approaching–in fact, Santa Claus is already here, beginning his stint at malls around DC weeks before Thanksgiving. Check out these malls near DC for a holiday head start.

Tysons Corner Center

1961 Chain Bridge Rd.

This mall kicked off the holiday season this week. From now until Christmas Eve, you can find Santa stationed here. Visits with Santa are free and photo packages are available for purchase. Throughout the holiday season, you can see Santa at themed events and photo ops, like the mall’s pet photo days on November 20 and 27.

Dulles Town Center

21100 Dulles Town Circle

Dulles Town Center welcomes Santa starting Friday, November 10, also running through December 24. Reservations and pre-booked photos are recommended, but walk-ins will also be accepted. You can see Santa and the mall’s Christmas tree lighting in the same trip on Saturday, November 17.

Springfield Town Center

6500 Springfield Mall

Celebrate Santa’s arrival with a PJ party at Springfield Mall on Saturday, November 11. At 11 AM, Santa will ride up to the main entrance of the mall on a fire engine–a close second to a sleigh. He’ll then join event attendees for a pajama party with balloon twisting, caroling, and a pajama donation drive. From this arrival party up until Christmas Eve, Santa will be available for visits and photos at the shopping center.

Westfield Montgomery

7101 Democracy Blvd., Bethesda

Westfield Montgomery’s Santa is arriving later than the others, on Thursday, November 16, but still early enough to fit in a visit before Thanksgiving. Meet Santa and choose from a variety of photo packages to make the memory last. Reservations are recommended and available up to December 24.