This holiday season, embrace the joy and magic of the city. Whether you’re looking for a daytime activity, your next date night out, or fun for the entire family, you’ll find plenty of holiday cheer at The Yards. Check out these upcoming events in the area.
The Light Yards Express: November 29
“The bells still ring for those who truly believe…” To kick off Light Yards, guests are invited to the first-ever Light Yards Express, a free, family-friendly celebration to ring in the season. Visitors and locals alike can stop by for holiday train rides, festive glitter tattoos, bell swings, live music, branded jingle bell giveaways, and a special guest, Santa Claus!
The Light Yards Express: November 29, 5:30-8:30pm at Yards Park
Light Yards Installation: November 20 through January 7
In just a few weeks, Yards Park will be merry and bright with the eighth-annual return of Light Yards, an interactive light installation free to the public every night, this year longer than ever before from November 20 through January 7. Back by popular demand, Swinging Bells returns to The Yards, allowing guests to become a part of the living artwork. The five, 13-foot tall bells play a jingle as you swing and are the perfect stop for friends and family to play and take photos.
Light Yards: November 20 through January 7, every night from 5-10pm at Yards Park
Find the Perfect Holiday Gifts
‘Tis the season of gifting, and there is no better place to find the perfect present than the shops at The Yards. Discover a mix of local and national retailers, like Steadfast Supply and Lululemon, all ready to help you find that unique gift for your loved ones. From handcrafted local goods to the latest trends, you will be able to find something special for everyone on your list.
Dine and Unwind
Amidst all of the holiday festivities, don’t forget to enjoy the fantastic culinary delights that The Yards has to offer. Explore seasonal menus and indulge in a night out at top restaurants like Osteria Morini, Chloe or Shilling Canning Company. Just have time for happy hour? Try special limited-time cocktails at Trouble Bird, District Winery or Bluejacket.
Noon Yards Eve: December 31
Ring in 2024 with a family celebration on New Year’s Eve. Enjoy complimentary activities for kids of all ages, including carnival games, glitter tattoos, train rides, an inflatable slide, crafts, a magician, music and more! As the clock approaches noon, celebrate with a collective cheer, a balloon drop and ring in the new year together!
Noon Yards Eve: December 31, 10am-1pm at Yards Park
Registration will open in early December. Check this page for more information.
Washington DC's The Yards neighborhood is an iconic liveable, walkable, and workable destination boasting green spaces, waterfront access, day-to-night dining, and expansive views.