Road Closures for Tuesday’s March for Israel

On Tuesday morning, a March for Israel will be held on the National Mall. According to the public gathering permit, some 60,000 people are expected to attend, including groups from around the country as well as local DC organizations. This event comes after a march for Palestine earlier this month.

The march will occur from 1 to 3 PM, but roads will be closed for most of the day.

The following roads will be closed to traffic from 6 AM to 6 PM:

3rd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, to Independence Avenue, SW

Madison Drive from 4th Street to 14th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 4th Street to 14th Street, SW

Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street, SW

12th Street Tunnel

Inbound 14th Street from 14th Street to Independence Avenue, SW

Additional roads will be closed intermittently from 6 AM to 6 PM:

14th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW, to Independence Avenue, SW

Independence Avenue from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 17th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

For traffic updates, commuters are encouraged to visit the MPDC’s police traffic Twitter.