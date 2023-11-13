Discover the newly released Penthouse Collection at Aperture! Perfectly located in the vibrant U Street Corridor of Northwest Washington, Aperture is a brand new condominium community of 19 bespoke concrete and steel modern residences wrapped in a sleek facade of glass. Come tour Penthouse 601, which offers a spacious two-level layout and an expansive private terrace with sprawling, south-facing views of the Capitol and Washington Monument. From the skylight entry greeting you as you come home to the dual primary suites with spa baths, Penthouse 601 is the perfect retreat.
Schedule your tour to discover the open-concept layout featuring floor-to-ceiling windows with three exposures, lofty 10’ ceilings and a sunlit living space for yearlong enjoyment. Our chef’s kitchen with Bosch appliances, a waterfall island, quartz countertops and a large pantry is perfect for hosting dinner with your friends. The spacious multi-level interior as well as large rooftop terrace will make entertaining a breeze. Additionally, our exclusive penthouse includes a covered and secure garage parking space.
Aperture rests in a truly dynamic urban location. The U Street Corridor and Shaw neighborhoods are some of D.C.’s most vibrant enclaves. Life at Aperture affords you the opportunity to enjoy a stroll along quiet tree-lined streets with historic rowhomes as well as experience nearby D.C. hot spots. Grab a coffee from Tatte Bakery & Cafe, get happy hour with friends at Compass Rose, and see a show at 9:30 Club. With convenient community amenities like a welcoming lobby with a gas fireplace, mail and package area, elevator, and bike room, in addition to Whole Foods Market being located just a block away, everything you desire is at Aperture.
Contact 202-846-8022 or visit www.ApertureDC.com for more information.