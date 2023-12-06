Weddings

Giant Cherry Blossom Trees Were the Star of This Tented Wedding

The May wedding featured a coastal-­meets-modern theme in cream and gold

“Many college basement parties” aside, Bridget and Gilman, who met at Roanoke College, say that a dinner at an oyster bar marks their official beginnings. Gil proposed six years after that first date, on a walk along the Nantucket bluffs. Aptly, their May wedding had a coastal-­meets-modern theme, played out in neutral hues with gold accents. Soaring cherry-blossom trees punctuated the waterfront reception’s clear-top tent with bright splashes of color and complemented the white blooms, including orchids and roses, throughout.

At cocktail hour, guests were offered a taste of Gil’s Connecticut hometown with Blue Point oysters. Nods to Maryland—where Bridget is from and the pair live now—included crabcakes paired with filet mignon at dinner, Southside signature cocktails made according to the recipe from Baltimore’s Green Spring Valley country club, and lemons and peppermint sticks in the favor bags. As they said their goodbyes the next morning, the newlyweds sent guests home with centerpieces from the big day.

The Details

 

Planning and design: Elizabeth Bailey Weddings

Florist: Blue Vanda Designs

Invitations: MLC Designs

Cake: Sugar Bakers

Hair and makeup: Caitlyn Meyer

Bride’s attire: The Plumed Serpent Bridal

Groom’s and groomsmen’s attire: The Black Tux

Bridesmaids’ attire: Dessy

Music: Spectrum from Washington Talent Agency

Transportation: Chesapeake Charters

Draping, lighting, rentals, and decor: Event Pro; White Glove Rentals; AFR Event Furnishings; Select Event Group; Party Rental Ltd.

Tent: Loane Brothers

Photographer: Lisa Blume Photography

