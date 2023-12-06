Giant Cherry Blossom Trees Were the Star of This Tented Wedding

“Many college basement parties” aside, Bridget and Gilman, who met at Roanoke College, say that a dinner at an oyster bar marks their official beginnings. Gil proposed six years after that first date, on a walk along the Nantucket bluffs. Aptly, their May wedding had a coastal-­meets-modern theme, played out in neutral hues with gold accents. Soaring cherry-blossom trees punctuated the waterfront reception’s clear-top tent with bright splashes of color and complemented the white blooms, including orchids and roses, throughout.

At cocktail hour, guests were offered a taste of Gil’s Connecticut hometown with Blue Point oysters. Nods to Maryland—where Bridget is from and the pair live now—included crabcakes paired with filet mignon at dinner, Southside signature cocktails made according to the recipe from Baltimore’s Green Spring Valley country club, and lemons and peppermint sticks in the favor bags. As they said their goodbyes the next morning, the newlyweds sent guests home with centerpieces from the big day.

This wedding originally appeared in the June 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

