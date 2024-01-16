3 Barber Shops to Treat Yourself to an Old-Fashioned Shave

The Gentleman’s Quarters
This Old Town spot feels like a members-only cigar lounge, with its red walls, gold-trimmed mirrors, and vintage barber chairs. For $65, enjoy an experience that includes a facial massage and steaming towels. Looking to level up? Opt for the $325 “GQ Man”: In addition to a hot shave, you’ll get a haircut, nail treatment, and 90-minute massage.
Bookclub Barber Studio
Slip into a plush barber chair at this small shop above Kramers bookstore in Dupont Circle for a relaxing shave ($80) that includes a deep facial cleansing, five hot towels, and three applications of aftershave balm, followed by a cooling towel.
Scissors & Scotch
The sleek barber chain shakes up a complimentary cocktail with every service at its three area locations. The $68 shave includes a personalized facial cleansing with products for your skin type, followed by a straight-razor shave soothed with hot- and cold-towel treatments.
This article appears in the December 2023 issue of Washingtonian.
