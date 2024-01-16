Photograph by Jose Ricardo Barraza Morachis.

3 Barber Shops to Treat Yourself to an Old-Fashioned Shave

Slow down with these hot-towel shave services.

  1. The Gentleman’s Quarters
  2. Bookclub Barber Studio
  3. Scissors & Scotch

The Gentleman’s Quarters

location_on 105 S. Union St., Alexandria

This Old Town spot feels like a members-­only cigar lounge, with its red walls, gold-trimmed mirrors, and vintage barber chairs. For $65, enjoy an experience that includes a facial massage and steaming towels. Looking to level up? Opt for the $325 “GQ Man”: In addition to a hot shave, you’ll get a haircut, nail treatment, and 90-minute massage.

 

Bookclub Barber Studio

location_on 1521 Connecticut Ave., NW, Second Floor

Slip into a plush barber chair at this small shop above Kramers bookstore in Dupont Circle for a relaxing shave ($80) that includes a deep facial cleansing, five hot towels, and three applications of aftershave balm, followed by a cooling towel.

 

Scissors & Scotch

location_on 331 N St., NE; 1 M St., SE; 4000 Fairfax Dr., Arlington

The sleek barber chain shakes up a complimentary cocktail with every service at its three area locations. The $68 shave includes a personalized facial cleansing with products for your skin type, followed by a straight-razor shave soothed with hot- and cold-towel treatments.

This article appears in the December 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

