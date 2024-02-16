30 Things to Do in the DC Area for Presidents’ Day Weekend

Celebrate Presidents’ Day—and the long weekend—with parades, performances, and celebrations.
Best Things to Do this Weekend
February 16-19
- Presidents’ Day at Mount Vernon. George Washington’s historic home will be open to the public for free on both Presidents Day and Washington’s birthday (February 22). Events include a public Naturalization Ceremony for new citizens, a patriotic performance by The Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, and a rare peek into George Washington’s personal library, which is usually only open to researchers (February 19, 22, Free, Mount Vernon).
- Go-Go Celebration. Four years ago, the DC government deemed Go-Go the official music of the capital. To celebrate the anniversary, Howard Theatre is hosting a concert with performances from Go-Go mainstays E.U. and Junkyard Band. Standing room tickets are first-come first-served, and doors open 30 minutes before the 3:30 PM showtime (Sat, Free, Shaw).
- Bethesda Restaurant Week. The annual “Savor Bethesda” Restaurant Week starts today. Lunch and dinner deals are available at $10, $20, and $35 price points, and over 30 restaurants are taking part, including New York export Maman, Jose Andrés’s Spanish Diner, and the Chinese-Korean ChiKo (Through February 25, prices vary, Bethesda).
- Washington Ballet Jazz performance. The Washington Ballet pays tribute to women of jazz in this dance performance, featuring music from the Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra and multiple vocal ensembles. The program pays homage to artists like Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald (Through Sun, $30-$175, Kennedy Center).
- Blossom to Beverage. The Story of Chocolate. The National Museum of the American Indian invites visitors to learn about the history and significance of the cacao bean, through special lectures and collaborative art projects. The museum’s executive chef Alex Strong will demonstrate how to make hot chocolate and chocolate guava bread pudding (with samples) (Sat and Sun, Free, National Museum of the American Indian).
Want more things to do?
Arts and culture
- AFI Silver Theatre celebrates the 85th anniversary of Frank Capra classic Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, with three showtimes this week (February 16, 19, 22, $10, Silver Spring).
- See how eight artists explore the theme of “home” in an exhibition at the new creative hub/gathering space Grandma’s House (Thurs-Sun, $12 suggested donation, Petworth).
- The Phillips Collection’s “In and Out of the Garden”, a show devoted to the nature-oriented works of Jennifer Bartlett, opened this week. Tickets are included with general admission (Through April 30, $20, free for children under 18, Dupont Circle)
- Catch a performance from current Rupaul’s Drag Race contestant Nymphia Wind at Shakers. The free, first-come Meet-and-Greet tickets will be handed out starting at 6 PM (Sat, Free, U Street Corridor)
- The touring pop-up exhibition “A Spectacular Black Girl Art Show” makes a stop at the University of Maryland (Sun, $30+, College Park).
- Take in a stirring choral tribute to the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr (Sun, $25+, Kennedy Center).
Community
- Don your favorite masquerade mask head to the Austrian embassy for its “Karneval” celebration (Fri, $99+, Van Ness).
- The three-day Katsucon Convention, for fans of Japanese arts and popular culture, returns to the Gaylord National (Fri-Sun, $55+, free for children under 7, National Harbor)
- Run a mile dressed as everyone’s favorite cherub, and raise money for a good cause, at the 2024 Cupid Run (Sat, $45+, Wharf).
- Earn discounted ice-skating admission by showing your Washington Capitals pride at Rock the Rink at The Wharf (Sat, $13 admission, $8 skate rental, Wharf).
- The soon-to-open National Go-Go Museum will hold a fundraising event to honor community members who worked to make Go-Go the official music of DC (Sun, $100+, Southwest DC).
Theater and shows
- Learn about DC Black feminist activist Anna Julia Cooper in Tempestuous Elements, which opens this weekend at Arena Stage (Through March 17, $51+, Southwest DC).
- Poet/singer/songwriter Jamila Woods is coming to Howard Theatre (Fri, $27+, Shaw).
- A touring production of Ain’t Too Proud, a jukebox musical about the Temptations, is in town through the weekend. (Through Sun, $45+, Kennedy Center).
- Watch people recite their most embarrassing childhood diary entries in “Mortified Live” at the Black Cat. The theme: “Doomed Valentines” (Sat, $25, 14th Street corridor).
- Late-night tickets for comedian Hasan Minhaj’s stand-up performance at the Anthem are still available (Sat, $72.50+, Wharf).
Bites and beverages
- Whitlow’s is hosting a trivia night in support of Rural Dog Rescue (Sat, donations appreciated, U Street corridor).
- Cocktail bar Morris is hosting an immersive ode to the speakeasies of the roaring 20’s at Union Station (Sat, $65+, Union Station).
- Vagabond’s mask-filled, Point Break-inspired Ex-Presidents Party returns for another year (Sat, $20, Dupont Circle).
- Eleven Georgia Avenue restaurants will compete in a chili cook-off at the Midlands Beer Garden (Sun, Free, Park View).
History
- At the National Portrait Gallery, kids can go on a tour to learn about presidential portraits, then create arts and crafts inspired by American leaders (Sat, free, National Portrait Gallery).
- Learn about the history of Lafayette Park and the area now known as Black Lives Matter Plaza during this walking tour (Sat, $35, Downtown DC).
- Hear lesser-known stories of America’s first president at Profs and Pints’ seventh annual Presidents’ Day lecture, held at Penn Social (Mon, $13.50+, Penn Quarter).
- The Josiah Henson Museum and Park will be open for special hours on Presidents’ Day. Visitors can learn about the Underground Railroad conductor and Montgomery County resident the place is named for, and take part in hands-on activities (Mon, $5, $4 for children, North Bethesda).
- Watch the oldest George Washington Birthday Parade in the nation march through the streets of Old Town Alexandria (Mon, Free, Old Town).