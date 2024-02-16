30 Things to Do in the DC Area for Presidents’ Day Weekend

Celebrate Presidents’ Day—and the long weekend—with parades, performances, and celebrations.

Presidents’ Day at Mount Vernon. George Washington’s historic home will be open to the public for free on both Presidents Day and Washington’s birthday (February 22). Events include a public Naturalization Ceremony for new citizens, a patriotic performance by The Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, and a rare peek into George Washington’s personal library, which is usually only open to researchers (February 19, 22, Free, Mount Vernon).

Go-Go Celebration. Four years ago, the DC government deemed Go-Go the official music of the capital. To celebrate the anniversary, Howard Theatre is hosting a concert with performances from Go-Go mainstays E.U. and Junkyard Band. Standing room tickets are first-come first-served, and doors open 30 minutes before the 3:30 PM showtime (Sat, Free, Shaw).

Bethesda Restaurant Week. The annual “Savor Bethesda” Restaurant Week starts today. Lunch and dinner deals are available at $10, $20, and $35 price points, and over 30 restaurants are taking part, including New York export Maman, Jose Andr é s’s Spanish Diner, and the Chinese-Korean ChiKo ( Through February 25, prices vary, Bethesda ).

Washington Ballet Jazz performance. The Washington Ballet pays tribute to women of jazz in this dance performance, featuring music from t he Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra and multiple vocal ensembles. The program pays homage to artists like Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald (Through Sun, $30-$175, Kennedy Center).