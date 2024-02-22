9 Great Book Events and Author Talks in the DC Area

Bookworms and fiction fans, prepare to nerd out over these upcoming local author talks tied to book releases. We’ve compiled a list of some book signings and author meet-and-greets across town that you may want a front row seat to:

“Ours” by Phillip B Williams

location_on Politics & Prose language Website February 24

Award-winning poet Phillip B. Williams joins the co-host of Books Are Pop Culture podcast at the Politics and Prose Union Market location to discuss his latest work, Ours. Williams—who is known for his full-length poetry collections—has penned a new fiction novel that touches on the themes of Black surrealism, mythology, and spirituality (free).

“Good Material” by Dolly Alderton

location_on Sixth & I language Website February 28

New York Times bestselling author Dolly Alderton is no stranger to writing good material. The podcaster and author of the popular memoir-turned-TV-series Everything I Know About Love recently released a new romance novel about heartbreak and friendship. At the Sixth & I talk, Alderton will be accompanied by DC author Karin Tanabe to unpack Good Material’s sharply funny narrative ($12+ for virtual, $25+ for in-person).

“Moonrise Over Jessup” by Jmaila Minnicks

location_on Sankofa Video, Books, & Cafe language Website February 29

This socially-engaged fictional work about desegregation in Alabama during the civil rights movement’s early years earned a number of awards when it was released in 2023. Black-owned bookstore Sankofa Video, Books, & Cafe is hosting debut author Jmaila Minnicks for the paperback release of her admired title Moonrise Over Jessup ($20).

“Burn Book” by Kara Swisher

location_on Sixth & I language Website February 29

Tech writer Kara Swisher will be signing Burn Book: A Tech Love Story at Sixth & I on Leap Day. Swisher’s piece is a chronicle of the digital industry’s history and its tech giants. Readers can expect to learn about the failures and successes of technology, and Swisher’s predictions for our digital future ($12 for virtual, $40 for in-person).

“Hijab Butch Blues” by Lamya H

location_on Virtual language Website March 5

Anonymous writer Lamya H has made a name for herself through her work, all while keeping her identity private. The New York author and organizer recently published a coming-of-age memoir that details her story as a queer hijabi Muslim immigrant. This book talk—presented by Lost City Books—will take place on Zoom with the author’s camera off (free).

Live! at the Library: First Ladies

location_on Library of Congress language Website March 14

In honor of Women’s History Month in March, book lovers can hear historical fiction stories from three Black women novelists at the Library of Congress. The special event with authors Victoria Christopher Murray, Joshunda Sanders, and Ruth P. Watson is a part of the library’s weekly after-hours happy hour program featuring food, drinks, and a ton of great books (free, but time-entry passes required).

“Zaytinya” by José Andrés

location_on Lincoln Theatre language Website March 21

If you enjoy dining at Chef José Andrés’ local eateries, you now have the chance to make some of his delicious recipes from the comfort of your own kitchen. Join Andrés at Lincoln Theatre for an evening of interviews, live music, and food as the local culinary master teaches foodies how to cook dishes from his new cookbook, Zaytinya: Delicious Mediterranean Dishes of Greece, Turkey, and Lebanon ($45+).

“American Negra” by Natasha S. Alford

location_on Eaton Hotel language Website March 23

Black-owned bookstore MahoganyBooks is teaming up with the Eaton Hotel for a diaspora conversation with author Natasha S. Alford and White House correspondent April Ryan. Alford will share the details of her new memoir American Negra, which narrates her life growing up Afro Latinx in America ($32).

“The Man” by Becky Lynch

location_on Sixth & I language Website March 28

WWE superstar Rebecca Quin—who performs as Becky Lynch—transformed decades of personal journal entries into a memoir. Becky Lynch, the Man: Not Your Average Average Girl gives a behind-the-scenes look at the wrestler’s career, rise to stardom, and complex life as a WrestleMania women’s champion ($12 for virtual, $25+ for in-person).

Join the conversation!