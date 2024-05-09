News & Politics

3 New Memoirs by Prominent Women

New books from Joan Nathan, Jen Psaki, and Doris Kearns Goodwin

Say More

by Jen Psaki


The former White House press secretary–who’s now on MSNBC–spills about her time in President Biden’s briefing room and shares some thoughts on effective communication, dispensing advice on topics such as active listening.

 

An Unfinished Love Story

by Doris Kearns Goodwin


Combining memoir and biography, this book by the prominent presidential historian explores various aspects of the 1960s–and also the final years she was able to spend with her late husband.

 

My Life in Recipes

by Joan Nathan


One of Jewish cooking’s most notable promoters, the DC writer here uses food to tell her own story. There are more than 100 recipes–from matzoh-ball soup to the black-and-white cookie–along with plenty of personal narrative.

 

This article appears in the May 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

