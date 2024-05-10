Guest List is Washingtonian’s fantasy cast of who we’d like to invite over for dinner each month.
Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This May
A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation
About Guest List
Guest List is Washingtonian’s fantasy cast of who we’d like to invite over for dinner each month.
Heather Aaron
She’s been named CEO of Whitman-Walker Health System.
Ilia Malinin
The George Mason student was victorious at the World Figure Skating Championships.
Elizabeth C.Babcock
The Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum announced she’s its new director.
Domo Wells
As the Washington Spirit’s new creative director, she’ll design merch and other things.
Jonathan Alger
American University’s new president previously led James Madison University.
Disinvited! Guy Reschenthaler
The Pennsylvania congressman is behind a far-fetched bill to rename Dulles Airport for Trump. Let’s hope it never gets off the ground.
