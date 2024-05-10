Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This May

About Guest List Guest List is Washingtonian’s fantasy cast of who we’d like to invite over for dinner each month. More from Guest List



Heather Aaron

She’s been named CEO of Whitman-­Walker Health System.

Ilia Malinin

The George Mason student was victorious at the World Figure Skating Championships.

Elizabeth C.Babcock

The Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum announced she’s its new director.

Domo Wells

As the Washington Spirit’s new creative director, she’ll de­sign merch and other things.

Jonathan Alger

American University’s new president previously led James Madison University.

Disinvited! Guy Reschenthaler

The Pennsylvania congressman is behind a far-fetched bill to rename Dulles Airport for Trump. Let’s hope it never gets off the ground.

This article appears in the May 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

Photograph of Aaron by Raniero Corbelletti.

Photograph of Malinin by Raniero Corbelletti/AFLO.

Photograph of Wells by Guicho Palma.

Photograph of Babcock by Debora Cartwrite.