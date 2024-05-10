Bathrooms We Love in 5 Homes for Sale Around DC

Here are five listings with bathrooms that caught our eye this week.

1

A historic Chevy Chase house with a spa-like bathroom

Photo by BTW Images.

Price: $4,750,000

Where: 3803 Jenifer St., NW

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 6/6

Lot Size: 0.17 acre

Listing Agent: Jennifer Knoll, Compass

This beautifully landscaped property is a collection of exquisite details like the white oak herringbone floors, an Accoya wood deck, a butler’s pantry, and a kitchen boasting custom cabinetry, a Rohl fireclay sink, and handmade Moroccan zellige tile. One focal point that can’t be missed is the remarkable bathroom which emits spa-like energy. From the heated flooring to the Calacatta gold marble, the room is crafted as a retreat. Even small details, like the heated towel bar and multiple shower heads, ensure pampering. The home has a two-car garage, four gas furnaces, an office space, a large screened-in porch, and a formal dining room with custom crown molding.

2

Penn Quarter condo with abstract expressionist tile

Price: $4,995,000

Where: 925 H St., NW, Unit 901/902

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/3

HOA Fee: $4,337 monthly

Listing Agent: Ben Roth, Washington Fine Properties

This condo is ideal for a wine connoisseur because of the temperature-controlled wine cellar. The property also has tons of natural light, a gourmet kitchen, a private office, a balcony, and a 375-foot turfed terrace area. One of the most memorable rooms in the home is the bathroom. The eye is immediately drawn to the large rectangular lighted mirror and also the tile, which conveys such strong movement. And in a fun way, the deeply contrasting veins are reminiscent of a zebra or a Franz Kline painting.

3

A Phillips Park house with a serene white bathroom

Price: $7,300,000

Where: 2101 Dunmore Ln., NW

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5/6

Lot Size: 0.24 acre

Listing Agent: Shane Crowley, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This house has many amenities such as a commercial elevator, a half basketball court, a 14-seat home movie theater, a wine cellar, a yoga studio, and a 16-camera security system. Not to be outdone, the bathroom is also aligned with a high standard of living. The tranquil room has a sleek soaker tub, a Victorian style tub filler with a handheld shower faucet, a seating area, and a glass enclosed-shower. For fans of self-pampering and ethereally white bathrooms, this property is a head-turner.

4

A Trinidad house with a modern touch

Price: $699,999

Where: 1426 Montello Ave., NE, No. 1

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/3

HOA fee: $304 monthly

Listing Agents: Sam Sheibani and Ovgu Aslanturk , Compass

This 1,400-square-foot condo is in the heart of the H Street Corridor and is absolutely flooded with natural light. It has floor-to-ceiling windows, ample closet space, bespoke illuminated cabinetry, quartz countertops, eight-foot interior doors, and stainless-steel appliances. The bathroom has a double vanity and a towel bar perfect for monogrammed linens, along with white tile that is detailed with hyper-modern black calligraphic lines. The atmosphere of this home exudes refinement.

5

A Georgetown Foxhall Village house with splashes of red

Price: $1,995,000

Where: 1452 Foxhall Rd., NW

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/5

Lot Size: 0.10 acre

Listing Agents: Sina Mollaan and Margaret Babbington, Compass

This one-of-a-kind home is a part of the legacy of the visionary architect Djanghuir Darvish and includes details like thermoplane windows, a portico, a grand granite staircase, floor-to-ceiling glass, and a roof with panoramic views. The bathrooms are bright and full of artistic flair, with one being entirely covered in ruby red tiles and another brimming with angularity and reflective mirrors. This home also has a one-car garage, driveway parking, three walk-in closets, a formal dining room, and a pull-down staircase.