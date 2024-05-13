Dreaming of a new home that’s convenient to work and play? Your answer is here. Craftmark Homes has brought three stellar new communities to the Northern Virginia market in Fairfax County: Rainwater Run, Vienna Village, and The Woods at Occoquan Overlook. Lori Windsor, Sales Manager for the three communities, says, “When luxury and landscape cross paths like they have at these communities, the result is breathtaking. You get tingles walking through the door.”
At Rainwater Run in Oakton, where you can tour a staged home, residents can relax on their covered decks, surrounded by spring blooms and greenery. The Maiden floor plan on Homesite 2 is fully finished and Move-in Ready, bedecked with interior designer finishes, while the to-be-built Kenmore on Homesite 5 offers a chance to personalize your home. Both homes are designed with expansive windows that pour in light, soaring ceilings, and thoughtful features like lower level suites and finished garages. The community is priced from the $2.3Ms, and these are the final two homes available.
Vienna Village, in the coveted 22182 ZIP code, is just one light and two turns away from the shopping, dining, and entertainment of Tysons.
“It’s truly a gem for those who want to enjoy the buzz of city life without the hassle,” Lori says. “Residents can indulge in local amenities, then retreat down the scenic walking path into the lush landscaping of their tranquil community. It’s perfect for everyone from the hobby gardener to the busy professional.” The Vienna floor plan, featured on all 11 city-style homesites, boasts attractive elevations and up to 5,154 sq. ft. of interior luxury – an incredible opportunity for those considering an attached home to own a new construction single family home in the area. It is priced from the $1.8Ms with elevators available.
Meanwhile, The Woods at Occoquan Overlook in Lorton appeals to outdoor enthusiasts, offering spacious plots perfect for personal gardens and outdoor entertaining.
An easy commute to NoVA employment hubs and just minutes from the Occoquan Historic District and in close proximity to marinas and watersports, the three estate home plans available at the community come filled with detailed designer finishes and luxury conveniences like two-story foyers and family rooms.
“This community is a rare opportunity to own new construction on true, wooded views acreage in one of NoVA’s beloved neighborhoods,” says Lori. This is an ideal time to buy, as the largest homesites in the community have been released for sale in Phase 1, and a model home will open this summer. Homes are priced from the $2.3Ms.
Each of these three Fairfax County communities offers a unique, desirable lifestyle for a range of different needs and interests – from multi-generation families seeking respected school districts to jet-setting travelers looking to create their dream home port. Lori encourages getting in touch to explore which setting best suits your vision of refined living. Email for an appointment: LWindsor@CraftmarkHomes.com (please note, Lori is off Thursdays and Fridays).