Worthy Mentoring in partnership with Nora Lee by Brandt Ricca, Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC and Capital Pride Alliance, is raising a bottomless glass to Pride during a show-stopping, gourmet brunch for a good cause. This year’s Pride Brunch on Sunday, June 2 features beats by the city’s preeminent DJs, drag performances by iconic entertainers, and inspired LGBTQ+ activism – all under a true rainbow of colors.
Hosted by Emmy-Award winning TV personality, Carson Kressley, guests are guaranteed a spirited afternoon full of pride! Drag performers and entertainers joining the stage will be, King Molasses, Tara Hoot, Evry Pleasure and Cake Pop. DJ Alex Love and Tezrah will also be providing the beats and energy to get the crowd on their feet! The brunch will have pop-up Disco performances from local band D.C. Fusion and fun interactive libation offerings from Oyster Bay and Bacardi. Not to be overlooked, a Studio 54 vibe will be on full display throughout the event thanks to Creations by Brenda and Design Foundry, with fun photo moments from Booth-o-Rama Video Experience.
This year, Worthy Mentoring is honored to announce that 3x Olympic Gold Medalist and 4x WNBA Champion Seimone Augustus will be recognized at the event with this year’s Worthy Mentor Award.
The 2024 Pride Brunch will benefit Worthy Mentoring, a non-profit empowering the LGBTQ+ community in coming out and being out. Worthy Mentoring connects LGBTQ+ mentees with vetted, verified, and trained mentors – all through a free mobile iOS and Android App. Worthy Mentors offer support with topics such as coming out, understanding LGBTQ+ health and wellness, and navigating the workplace as a queer person, just to name a few.
“Each year we have seen this brunch grow more and more, and this year we are excited to highlight that growth and support for the LGBTQ+ community in a fun and exciting way,” says Brandt Ricca, owner of events and marketing agency Nora Lee.
The brunch will take place on Sunday, June 2, 2024 from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm. Attendees will enjoy bottomless bubbles, Disco inspired numbers, and delicious brunch cuisine – all while celebrating the incredible worth of each and every person present. Post brunch, guests can shake off their drinks at the tea dance from 1:30-3:00 pm to mixes by DJs in the atrium across the hall. Tickets for the brunch begin at $200 with multiple packages available offering special VIP access to the LGBTQ+ community’s biggest stars.
“Pride stands as a beacon of inclusion and equality, essential to our hotel and team,” says Regional Vice President and General Manager, Marc Bromley “Supporting each other takes precedence, and we eagerly anticipate continuing to celebrate alongside our local community for years to come.”
“We are so proud to again partner with Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC to highlight our mission in better supporting and uplifting the diverse LGBTQ+ community,” says Michael Edmonson, Jr. Co-Founder and CEO of Worthy Mentoring. “Worthy Mentoring is committed to being a safe platform that empowers each and every diverse member of the LGBTQ+ community to understand, accept, and love who they are.”
Space is limited and tickets won’t be available for long. Reservations for Pride Brunch can be made by visiting Worthy Mentoring Events or by calling Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC at 202-342-0444.