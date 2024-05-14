Lauren Handy Sentenced to Nearly 5 Years in Prison

The antiabortion activist Lauren Handy was sentenced to 57 months in prison Tuesday, with three years of supervised release, a spokesperson for the US Department of Justice tells Washingtonian.

Handy made national news in April 2022 when she claimed she had 115 fetuses in her home, not just the five DC police said they’d found there. No charges related to that purported collection followed, but Handy and eight others were indicted the month before for violating the federal Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act when they blockaded the Washington Surgi-Clinic in October 2020.

Handy was convicted of all counts in August 2023.

Join the conversation!