“Quail Hollow” is an 18-acre waterfront estate with a 1,200′ fully rip-rapped shoreline, 6′ MLW, in-ground gunite saltwater pool, multiple outbuildings and more. This private sanctuary overlooking the Chesapeake Bay is a a serene retreat with abundant wildlife.
The colonial-style residence boasts a welcoming foyer, library, dining room, spacious living room, and more. Amenities include a two-car garage, wine room, attic, barn, detached garage with game room, guest house, luxury canine kennels, and garden sheds.
Landscaped gardens include spaces for kitchen, sculpture, flower, and nursery gardening, while outdoor features include a salt-water pool, pool house, gazebo, and Bocce court. A deeded slip at the community dock and a permit for a private dock are included. Owners enjoy deer privileges and duck blinds on the property.