Weddings

A Mansion in Dupont Circle Provided the Backdrop for This Ultra-Intimate White-and-Green Wedding

The couple married in front of just 18 guests in December.

Written by
| Published on
Photographs by Phylicia Willis Media

High school sweethearts Alice, a resident physician in Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Navon, a procurement specialist, dated for 12 years before Navon proposed at a dinner to celebrate their dating anniversary.

For their December wedding, the pair wanted “an intimate ceremony filled with love.” They chose a green-and-white color palette, complemented by the venue’s black-and-white decor, and married in front of 18 guests. The groom’s favorite detail was his tuxedo—a green velvet one from Suitsupply. The bride’s was the venue—Patterson Mansion, a historic residence opened to private events. Following the ceremony, the couple joined guests for dinner, which included a choice of steak, seared chicken, and flounder, catered by nearby Tabard Inn.

The Details

Photographer:  Phylicia Willis Media

Content creation: Chinwe Okafor, Captured by Chinny 

Venue: Patterson Mansion 

Florist: Tihiria Tucker, the bride’s sister-in-law

Catering: Tabard Inn

Cake: Fluffy ThoughtsHairstylist: Charming Beauty Bar

Makeup artist: Jasmine Renee’ 

Bride’s attire: Laury Bride

Groom’s attire: Suitsupply

 

 

 

 

 

 

