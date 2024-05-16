Built in 1842, this historic home features original heart pine floors, tall windows, 11’ high ceilings, exposed brick walls, two stunning archways in the living room along with beautiful millwork, and an elegant dining room. A hyphen hallway leads to the bright family room and French doors open to the patio garden. Culinary enthusiasts will love the kitchen renovation offering top-of-the-line appliances, custom cabinetry, and coffered ceiling. Enjoy meals by the windowed eat-in area or at the island and admire the gas fireplace with an original carved mantel. A glass door connects the kitchen to the flagstone patio creating a seamless indoor-outdoor flow.
Sleeping quarters reside upstairs and provide a peaceful place to unwind. The light-filled primary suite features a skylight, walk-in custom closet and a renovated spa-like bath with a free-standing tub, steam shower with seamless glass door, marble top vanity, and skylight. Two beautifully appointed bedrooms offer ample closets and an updated full bath with a seamless glass shower, laundry, and additional storage completes the second floor.
The versatile lower level can be utilized for storage or a workout space. A prime Old Town location offers an idyllic living experience with convenient access to shops, restaurants, parks, and the waterfront.
Address: 523 Duke Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
$1,955,000
Contact:
Babs Beckwith
McEnearney Associates, Inc.
703-627-5421
Babs@BabsBeckwith.com