6 Delicious Brunch Recipes to Brighten Up a Dreary Weekend

Facing the prospect of a gray, rainy weekend, we delved into our recipe archives.

Orange-vanilla French toast at Black Market. Photograph by Scott Suchman .

Orange-Vanilla French Toast

Use day-old challah to make this fluffy morning treat from 20 year-old Black Market Bistro—still one of our favorite brunch destinations.

 

Chocolate-Sourdough Bundt Cake

Chocolate sourdough bundt cake is a great way to use sourdough discard. Photograph by Johanna Hellrigl.

Chef Johanna Hellrigl, who will soon open Italian restaurant Ama on Capitol Hill, handed us this recipe during the sourdough-mad days of the pandemic. Chocolate cake for breakfast is never a bad idea.

 

Buttermilk Biscuits

Buttery biscuits from St. Anselm. Photograph by Scott Suchman .

St. Anselm’s ultra-popular, ultra-buttery biscuits are relatively easy to make, but they do have to chill for a couple hours before you pop them in the oven.

 

Sparkling Pomegranate Cocktail 

Arak, an anise-flavored spirit, revs up this cocktail. Photograph by Scott Suchman .

Over mimosas? Upgrade to Green Zone owner Chris Hassaan Francke’s crimson sparkler, made with vodka, arak, pomegranate juice, and soda water. 

 

Oatmeal Souffle

Josh Short’s berry-filled breakfast soufflé. Photograph by Scott Suchman .

Pastry chef Josh Short came up with this genius recipe during his time working at the Hay-Adams. It’s an elegant one for sure, but Short suggests using plain old Quaker Oats. 

 

Banana Bread

Espresso powder balances the sweetness of this banana bread. Photograph by Scott Suchman .

The star of the bread basket at now-closed DC restaurant Honeysuckle lives on. The secrets? More bananas than you’d think, and espresso powder. 

