6 Delicious Brunch Recipes to Brighten Up a Dreary Weekend

About Brunch Around DC All our brunch suggestions in one handy location. More from Brunch Around DC



Use day-old challah to make this fluffy morning treat from 20 year-old Black Market Bistro—still one of our favorite brunch destinations.

Chef Johanna Hellrigl, who will soon open Italian restaurant Ama on Capitol Hill, handed us this recipe during the sourdough-mad days of the pandemic. Chocolate cake for breakfast is never a bad idea.

St. Anselm’s ultra-popular, ultra-buttery biscuits are relatively easy to make, but they do have to chill for a couple hours before you pop them in the oven.

Over mimosas? Upgrade to Green Zone owner Chris Hassaan Francke’s crimson sparkler, made with vodka, arak, pomegranate juice, and soda water.

Pastry chef Josh Short came up with this genius recipe during his time working at the Hay-Adams. It’s an elegant one for sure, but Short suggests using plain old Quaker Oats.

The star of the bread basket at now-closed DC restaurant Honeysuckle lives on. The secrets? More bananas than you’d think, and espresso powder.