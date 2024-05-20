Looking for a new place to call home? Crosby, Mount Vernon Triangle’s newest luxury residence at 300 K St. NW, has it all — from co-working lounges with bold, maximalist design to pet-friendly perks and a spacious rooftop for gathering and unwinding.
Quadrangle Development Corporation and The Wilkes Company curated the Mount Vernon Triangle neighborhood to include world-class restaurants, premier retail and services, with multiple Metro stops, bike-share stations and Union Station all within walking distance. Whether you’re going out on the town or staying cozy at home, Crosby is the perfect spot to enjoy all of D.C. Take a look inside and picture yourself here!
Bold Elegance
Maximalist designs and bold color palettes are trending. Crosby’s luxurious aesthetic invites you in with warm and welcoming colors, chic patterns and eye-catching accents, complemented by cozy fabrics and textiles.
Residents can choose from layouts ranging from studios to spacious two-bedroom apartments with dens, including four exclusive penthouse suites. Each residence is a testament to contemporary luxury, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, full or Juliet balconies and kitchens with stainless steel appliances, waterfall quartz countertops and stylish pendant lighting. Bathrooms are equipped with backlit LED mirrors and walk-in showers.
Work & Wellness
Crosby was designed for the way we live and work now, providing a number of co-working spaces throughout the building ideally suited for hybrid work. The curated art collection by D.C.’s George Hemphill and nature-infused elements create an environment that inspires creativity and productivity. The state-of-the-art fitness center, complete with Matrix equipment and a private yoga room, ensures wellness is just steps away from your front door.
Smart Design & Outdoor Living
Crosby brings the outdoors inside with greenery walls and landscaped spaces, including the stunning second-floor terraced courtyard. The pinnacle of Crosby’s allure is its penthouse-level pool, where residents can relax on the expansive sun deck. The rooftop is designed for getting together, with a fire pit, grilling areas and shaded seating serving up incredible views of the city. The clubroom’s full-service kitchen, private dining area and entertainment options provide the perfect setting for parties or peaceful evenings.
Pets Welcome
For pet owners, the best part of any day is coming home to your furry friend. At Crosby, dogs are more than welcome — they’re pampered with the ground-floor pet spa and free to roam at the rooftop dog run. Cats can enjoy front-row views of the action outside with floor-to-ceiling windows throughout each unit.
Epicurean Epicenter
A tantalizing restaurant scene is right outside. Perk up at the neighborhood’s beloved café A Baked Joint or enjoy an omakase menu at the all-Japanese food hall Love, Makoto, which features three full-service concepts and casual takeaway options. Get a taste of Texas-style barbecue at 2Fifty BBQ and don’t miss $7 martinis at the brand-new Sicilian hotspot Cucina Morini.
Walk This Way
Crosby’s prime location in Mount Vernon Triangle is within easy walking distance of the National Mall, museums, a neighborhood farmers’ market, Capital One Arena, public transportation and popular restaurants and retailers. Catch a concert or cheer on the Capitals and Wizards since they’re here to stay!
Now Leasing
To learn more about Crosby, visit livecrosby.com or call 202-860-5246 to set up a tour. Pre-leasing for Crosby is now available and offering two months free on a 12-month lease. Contact the leasing team at 202-860-5246 for more information and stay connected with Crosby on Instagram and Facebook.