Happy holiday week, DC!

Who’s excited about the long weekend? Show your enthusiasm with live music and camping at DelFest, a wildlife exploration during Brew at the Zoo, or a family-friendly giant bounce house.

Best Things to Do This Week and Weekend

May 20-May 27

National Memorial Day Parade. Honor the sacrifice of America’s soldiers and service members at the National Memorial Day Parade. The parade will march down Constitution Avenue, with spectators being able to watch live on the street or on a television broadcast. The pre-parade show includes live music performances by the War and Treaty, Brian Kelley, and more special guests (May 27, free, virtual, Downtown). National Memorial Day Concert. Before you head to the parade on Memorial Day, experience an evening of grand live music at PBS’s National Memorial Day Concert. As a salute to service men and women, a collection of celebrity hosts and performers—Gary Sinise, actress and singer Cynthia Erivo, country singer Jamey Johnson, and the National Symphony Orchestra, to mention a few—will attend the proceeding on the West Lawn of the US Capitol (Sun, free, virtual, PBS TV broadcast, U.S. Capitol). Big Bounce House. Big Bounce America’s “world’s biggest bounce house” arrives in Maryland this weekend. Adults and kids can hop around the 24,000-square-foot, 32-foot-tall giant play house featuring slides, obstacle courses, games, and a DJ (Sat through June 9, $22+, Fort Washington). DelFest. Cumberland’s family-friendly DelFest music festival brings bluegrass singers and musicians together for a multi-day outdoor showcase. Fans can attend for a day or camp out on the grounds overnight. The Del McCoury Band and country singer/composer Lukas Nelson with the Travelin’ McCourys are headlining the event. There will also be a kid’s zone, late night concerts, food vendors, and a pop-up market (Thurs-Sun, $50 for kids, $175 for teens, $295 for general admission). Brew at the Zoo. Spend Memorial Day weekend at the Maryland Zoo for two days of unlimited drink tastings, round-the-clock live music, trivia, and animal activities. The Brew at the Zoo festival helps raise funds for the zoo’s operations, wildlife, and educational programs (Sat-Sun, $30+, Baltimore).

Yaya Bey concert. Yaya Bey performs at Union Stage this weekend. Fans of the Brooklyn singer’s old-school R&B tunes and modern melodies can expect to hear music from her latest album Ten Fold (Sat, $25, Wharf). AAPI Cocktail Week. The area’s second Asian American and Pacific Islander Cocktail Week highlights AAPI bartenders and Asian spirits. More than 20 bars are participating in the celebration; there’s a cocktail class at Rice Market, a game night at Lost Generation Brewing, plus karaoke and more parties (through Sun, prices vary, various locations).

Long Way Down, a new musical based on author Jayson Reynold’s young adult novel, premieres at Olney Theatre (Wed through June 23, $70+, Olney).

Children can play STEAM games and solve puzzles at the National Children’s Museum new “Mindbender Mansion” exhibit (opens Sat, $19, Downtown).

Play mini golf with your favorite Pixar movie characters at this new putt-putt pop-up (Sat through August 4, $32 for children, $34 for adults, Wharf).

Superhero characters host a kid-friendly Memorial Day Festival at Shipgarten; there will be two moon bounces and face-painting (May 27, free, McLean).

