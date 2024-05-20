Explore Homesite 9 at The Woods at Occoquan Overlook, a gorgeous new community just minutes to the riverside Occoquan Historic District and close to NoVA conveniences.
This new construction estate home combines opulence with a personal touch. Scheduled for a summer move-in, this exquisite property features The Biltmore floor plan sprawled on almost an acre, promising both grandeur and intimacy. Inside, the home boasts a gourmet package with Thermador appliances and a Bosch refrigerator, with highlights including custom stacked kitchen cabinets and a Zephyr beverage center in the butler’s pantry.
Designed for family living and entertaining, the home features a mudroom with custom fittings and built-ins in the family room alongside an oversized fireplace that adds warmth and character. The finished 3-car side-load garage adds convenience and style. Additionally, the property includes a finished recreation room and an optional bonus room, offering ample space for leisure and creativity.
For those interested in making The Biltmore on Homesite 9 their new sanctuary, now is the perfect time to choose your finishes and add a personal touch to a home designed for luxury living. Contact Sales Manager Lori Windsor at LWindsor@CraftmarkHomes.com Mon-Wed, Sat-Sun, 11 AM-5 PM.